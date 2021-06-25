COUNTY — District 8 All-Star play for baseball and softball is about to begin at three locations.
Douglas, Nogales and Sierra Vista have been selected as the host cities.
Douglas will be hosting the 10-12 majors tournament June 30 through July 9 at the Douglas Little League field on 15th Street. The first game of the tournament will feature Douglas vs. Nogales at 5 p.m. followed by San Pedro vs. Willcox at 7:30 p.m. Willcox and Sierra Vista were awarded first round byes and will play the winners of the opening day games July 1 at 5 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
Nogales will be hosting the 50/70 Intermediate tournament, which features just two teams, Nogales and Douglas. The first game is scheduled July 8 with another game scheduled July 9.
Nogales, San Pedro and Sierra Vista are competing in the Juniors All-Star tournament. San Pedro and Nogales will square off in the first game July 13 at 6 p.m. That winner faces Sierra Vista at 6 p.m. July 14.
In the 9-11 All-Star tournament it’s just Sierra Vista and Nogales. Those teams square off July 6 at 6 p.m. followed by the rematch July 7 at 6 p.m.
Sierra Vista is hosting five all-star tournaments, three softball and two baseball.
Softball All-Star play begins June 25 for the 8-10 and 10-12 year old all-stars and will conclude on June 30. All games will be played at the Domingo Paz Complex on Tacoma Street. Willcox and San Pedro will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday in both tournaments. Sierra Vista Ponytail will play the winner of the opening day games Saturday, June 26, at 6:30 p.m. in each of the respective tournaments.
Sierra Vista’s All-Stars have been declared District 8 champions and automatically advances to the state tournament July 5 in Tucson.
Sierra Vista will also be hosting the 8-10 as well as the Seniors All-Star baseball tournaments.
The 8-10 tournament will take place June 30 at Stone Fields on Tacoma Street. Sierra Vista vs. Willcox and Douglas vs. Nogales will meet at 6:30 p.m. on fields one and two. This tournament will run through July 8.
The Seniors tournament has just two teams, Nogales and Sierra Vista, who will face each other in game one at 6 p.m. July 28 at Arbenz Park and again in game two the next day also at 6 p.m.
Sierra Vista will be hosting the state seniors tournament beginning July 9. Nogales is the host city for the state 50/70 intermediate and juniors tournaments, which begin July 16 and 23 respectively.
