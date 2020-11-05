DOUGLAS — Douglas High School’s home football game scheduled for Friday night against the Amphi Panthers was canceled after a player tested positive for COVID-19.
“We had a positive COVID-19 football athlete report today,” Douglas Unified School District Superintendent Ana Samaniego said in an email Thursday. “Another athlete was in close contact with a positive COVID-19 person outside of football; therefore, following our protocols we have made the decision to shut down football for both junior varsity and varsity football until November 19, 2020.”
Athletes were informed of the news Thursday afternoon and were not allowed to practice.
Friday was scheduled to be Senior Night for the Bulldogs, who are coming off a 63-3 loss to Walden Grove in the season opener Oct. 30.
Douglas was scheduled to be at Rio Rico Nov. 13.
The Bulldogs are supposed to host Sahuarita Nov. 20 in what was to be Douglas’ Homecoming. Whether that game will take place is uncertain.
Douglas football coach Hunter Long said he could not comment on the cancellations and referred any requests for comment to Samaniego.
