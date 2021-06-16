DOUGLAS — The Douglas Bulldogs football schedule for the upcoming season was released last week by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
Douglas kicks off its 10-game season Sept. 10 at home against the Bisbee Pumas in what will be the 151st meeting between the schools. That game will be Bisbee’s third as the Pumas kick off their season Aug. 27 at home against Catalina before going on the road Sept. 3 to face Miami.
Hunter Long, head coach of the Bulldogs, said he was excited when the schedule was released and he saw Bisbee was the season opener.
“We didn’t get to play them last year for The Pick, which was unfortunate and we haven’t forgotten what happened the year before that, so we’re excited to see them back on the schedule this year,” he said. “We have some good competition this year between Safford, Thatcher, and Casa Grande. We also have a new school on our schedule this year, Mica Mountain. We’re looking forward to it.”
The coach admitted he was somewhat surprised the Bulldogs are starting a little later than normal compared to years past.
“I actually prefer this,” he said. “It gives us a couple more weeks to prepare. I see it as a benefit as we’ll be able to get some more film on some teams.”
Long admitted having Bisbee play two games before Douglas plays one game could both be an advantage or a disadvantage depending on how you look at it.
“They’re going to have two games ahead of us and get that game experience but that gives us two games on film that we’ll be able to prepare, see what they have going on and go from there.”
The Bulldogs will scrimmage the Nogales Apaches Aug. 26 at Douglas High School.
Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 22 against Empire. Douglas concludes its regular season Nov. 12 at Catalina Foothills.
In the meantime the Bulldogs are on the football field four days a week conditioning and getting some work done in the weight room.
“Our guys are working hard so hopefully the results come this fall,” the coach said.
Long said the fact the upcoming football schedule has been released is a good thing and is serving as a motivation tool as they now know there is a targeted start date and they will be playing Bisbee.
“These guys are excited to be out here,” he said. “They’re working hard and doing what they can to get themselves ready for the upcoming season.”
Douglas represented at All-Star game
Three members of last year’s Douglas High School football team participated in the 2021 Southern Arizona All Star Showcase that was played June 4 at Tucson High School.
Guibran Berthely, Gabe Galaz and Giancarlo Margaillan played for the Red team that was coached by former Salpointe coach Dennis Bene, who coached the Red team to the 10-5 win.
“It was just a good night for Southern Arizona HS football,” Bene said on Twitter.
The three Douglas players traveled to Tucson four consecutive days prior to the game for practice.
Former Douglas Bulldog Del Arvayo (class of 1987) is the chief operations officer for the Arizona Bowl, which helped put on the event. Arvayo arranged for sponsors to pay the boys for gas and meals each day they drove from Douglas to Tucson and back for practice.
