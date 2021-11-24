DOUGLAS — The Douglas girls basketball coaches and players know they have some serious catching up to do after not playing last season due to COVID-19.
Douglas kicks off its season Nov. 30 with a home game against the Sahuaro Cougars, which will be followed a few days later by a road trip to Tucson to take on the Pueblo Warriors on Dec. 2. On Dec. 3, the Bulldogs are at home against Cholla.
Clint Hill is back to lead the team.
“I am a former Bulldog,” Hill said. “I have coached in the girls basketball program since 1989 at all levels with approximately 15 years as head coach. My assistants are Poncho Acosta, Camilla Altree and volunteering for years, Tony Vasquez.”
Acosta and Vasquez are alumni.
Hill says he has six returners who would have played last season.
They are senior guards Taylor Hernandez, Adria Lopez and Leomar Valdez; senior forward Paulina Lujan; senior guard/forward Denise Pena; and junior guard/forward Karolina Padilla.
“We have a great bunch of underclassmen who have played in basketball leagues, seven of them will see duties with the varsity and junior varsity squads,” Hill said.
Hill believes the strength of his team this year will be its speed, shooting and basketball I.Q. The coach admits he is concerned because his team did not play last season but they did play some summer league games.
“We should be competitive,” he said. “Our goal is to get back into the state playoffs. We are excited about our chances this year. (Starting over) this year is going to be very hard, luckily a large majority of our players continued to work on their skills and conditioning.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.