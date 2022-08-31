Douglas golf wins season opening match

Douglas' Colton Boone, who shot an even-par 35 on opening day, watches his golf ball roll toward the cup on the first hole.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s golf team began its season on a high note Thursday, Aug. 25, knocking off Nogales and Buena in a triangular match that was played at the Douglas Golf Course.

The Bulldogs shot 171 over nine holes. Nogales followed with a 192 and Buena had a 204.

