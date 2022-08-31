Douglas golf wins season opening match

DOUGLAS − Douglas High School’s golf team began its season on a high note Thursday, Aug. 25, knocking off Nogales and Buena in a triangular match that was played at the Douglas Golf Course.
The Bulldogs shot 171 over nine holes. Nogales followed with a 192 and Buena had a 204.
Colton Boone, last year’s Herald/Review Best of Preps Golfer of the Year, shot an even par and match low of 35 to lead the field of 15 golfers.
Aiden Rodriguez, who is playing football and golf for Douglas this season and was in his first competitive high school golf match in two years, followed with a 40.
Dominik Mendoza, who was playing in Douglas’ fourth slot, tied with Buena’s Paul Scherar and Nogales’ Diego Acosta for fourth overall with a 46.
Robert Rodriguez shot a 50, tied for seventh overall and Anthony Novoa followed tied for ninth with a score of 51.
After the match Douglas golf coach Luis Canez said shooting even par is a great accomplishment and he’s happy Boone was able to do it on his home course.
“Only a handful of players, in our long history of Douglas High School golf, have shot even par or better,” Canez said. “Aiden Rodriguez’s 40 was also impressive. He had two bad holes, though, hole numbers six and seven. Without those two bad scores he could have tied Colton’s score or maybe a 36.”
Canez said Mendoza’s 46 was a decent score.
“He had two double bogies late in the round,” he said. “Robert ‘RJ’ Rodriguez had a bad day on the golf course. He began the round with six over par after just two holes, and two other holes with double bogies. He played five good holes. If you were to take away those nine or 10 extra strokes on those four bad holes, his score would have been a 40 or 41. He was nervous before the first hole. I guess being the first match this year, he felt the pressure.
“That is something that we need to work on; to block all fears and doubts before we play. To be mentally prepared to compete and do our best, and not worry about who is watching you, or how good the guy you are playing against is. We need to focus on our own game and have confidence in our abilities.”
He said Novoa’s 51 was due in part to “a very bad last hole.”
“I really thought he was going to shoot 47,” the coach said. “Unfortunately, he went out of bounds twice on the last hole and got an eight, which is a quadruple bogey. Our score as a team was a very good score as a team.”
The Douglas golfers are back on the course Sept. 1 taking on Tucson schools Palo Verde, Santa Rita and Flowing Wells in a four-way match at Silverbell Golf Course in Tucson.
