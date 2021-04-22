DOUGLAS — The 90th Annual Ted James Track Invitational will take place Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at Douglas High School’s Armando de Lucas Stadium.

“Five teams from the surrounding area will join us this year in a scaled-down event,” Douglas’ athletic director Angel Ortega said. “Due to COVID-19 guidelines and DUSD recommendations, spectators will be limited to two guests per athlete. All spectators must have face covering during the event.”

Teams competing are Douglas, Bisbee, Benson, Willcox, Safford and Nogales.

Admission is $2 for students and $4 for adults.

