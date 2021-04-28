Douglas softball drops three games

DOUGLAS — It was a rough week for the Douglas High School softball team, which dropped three games last week, extending its losing streak to four straight games.
On Friday the Bulldogs fell to Rio Rico 14-4.
Annalina Rojas pitched for Douglas and took the loss giving up 14 runs and 11 hits while striking out four and walking six.
Rojas hit 1-for-2, Isabel Tanabe was 2-for-3 with a triple, Estevannie Rojas 2-for-3 with a double and Elizabeth DelaRiva 1-for-3 with a home run.
On April 22, Douglas fell to Sahuarita 11-1.
Alicia LaMadrid pitched for Douglas’, allowing 11 runs and 12 hits, fanning one and walking 10.
Estevannie Rojas hit 2-for-2 with a home run while DelaRiva and Annalina Rojas were both 1-for-2.
On April 20, Douglas lost 8-4 to Walden Grove at Walden Grove.
Rojas and LaMadrid both pitched for Douglas, allowing four hits while striking out six and walking six.
Tanabe hit 2-for-3 with a triple, Victoria Valenzuela was 1-for-4 with a double, Estevannir Rojas 1-for-4 with a triple, DelaRiva 1-for-4 and LaMadrid 1-for-3.
“It was a rough week for us,” Douglas’ coach Lorena Tapia said. “We don't possess the experience and depth we've had in the past but we continue to show progress. There's still a lot of work left to do.”
Douglas, 4-8 overall, 3-6 in conference and 3-5 in region, has just four games left in its regular season. Two of those are this week beginning with a home game on Tuesday against Pueblo followed by a road game Thursday at Sahuaro. Douglas will be at Safford on May 3 before winding up the season May 4 at Buena.
