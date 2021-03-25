DOUGLAS — The Douglas High School softball team won its second straight game Tuesday, beating Amphi 15-3 in five innings.
Alicia Lamadrid was the winning pitcher. She went three innings, allowed no runs off four hits, fanned three and didn't allow a walk. Freshman Annalina Rojas came into pitch two innings in relief gave up three runs off three hits, fanned four and didn't walk a batter.
Douglas scored seven runs in the first inning, four in the second and another in the fourth.
Amphi scored all its runs in the top of the fifth.
Senior Isabel Tanabe hit 2-for-2 with a double and a triple; Victoria Valenzuela was 3-for-4 with a double; Elizabeth De La Riva was 3-for-3 with a triple; Alondra Andrade 1-for-3; Estavannie Rojas 1-for-4 with a double; and LaMadrid, Faye Rodriguez and Annalina Rojas each were 1-for-1.
“For this game we had more controlled pitching,” Douglas coach Lorena Tapia said. “Both are working the pitches and getting better. Overall the girls performed well. Our hitting is coming along.”
Douglas, 2-1, had Wednesday’s game at Safford rained out. The Bulldogs are at Sunnyside today. First pitch is 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.