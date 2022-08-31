DOUGLAS — The Douglas High School volleyball team and new head coach Alonzo Tapia kicked off its season Thursday, Aug. 25, losing to the Willcox Cowgirls 3-1.
After falling in the first two sets 25-16, 25-11, Douglas won the third set 25-19 and jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth set before Willcox battled back and took a 25-23 win.
“The girls played really well,” Tapia said. “Of course, there were some first-game jitters that needed to be experienced but the girls were able to overcome those feelings and get locked in just after the first set. I was waiting to see how most of the players reacted to an official game, but I was extremely proud of them for the way they were communicating and being there for each other.
“That has been something I have been drilling into them since day one. Overall, the girls did amazing and by the looks of it, we are going to have an amazing season.”
Willcox coach Todd De Baun praised the effort the Bulldogs gave against his team.
“That is the best I’ve seen a Douglas team play,” he said. “They’re hungry, they have a young coach who is energetic and has a lot of talent.”
Senior Paulina Orozco had nine kills for Douglas and Sonia Santiago followed with eight while also recording eight blocks. Sophomore Hailey Barco had three aces, eight digs, and 17 assists. Orozco added two aces and six digs. Kristella Riley had seven digs.
Willcox senior Malia Rogers had eight kills, one block, four aces and three digs while sophomore Maddie Bennett had five kills and four digs. Baleigh Cassady, a sophomore transfer from Valley Union, had four aces; sophomore Natalie Thompson had three aces and eight digs.
Tapia said being the head coach at his alma mater and coaching the first match was something he had thought about for quite some time.
“I was extremely excited and nervous to finally hit that court as a head coach,” he said. “I couldn’t sleep for nights and just ran through different scenarios in my head, but in the end, I was just grateful for being in the moment and grateful for all the mentors and coaches that I once had that influenced me to be who I am today.
“Coaches like Ron Ellsworth, Carlos Chavez, Gilbert Rojas, John Batty and many more of Douglas’ all-time greats each had an impact on me that reminds me to this day why it is so important to be a head coach for Douglas High School. Of course, I would not be able to make it through without some head coaching tips from my mother, who is constantly supporting me and reminding me why we do what we do. Overall, I am excited to continue this journey as a head coach at Douglas High School and cannot wait to see what is in store for this season, and many seasons to come.”
According to De Baun, Tapia’s team played against Willcox several times throughout the summer so he was aware of this team’s potential.
“I think they’re on the brink of a great season,” he said.
De Baun said his team entered the match extremely confident after playing together all summer.
“I think our seniors are starting to play like seniors,” he said. “I still expect more out of them. We have some young kids who have never had varsity experience that we have moved up.”
He praised the play of Rogers and Cassady.
“She had some big serves, big plays,” De Baun said of Cassady.
The coach also praised the play of Thompson and Kennedy Peterson.
“We’ve got some players who we need to step up and tonight they did,” he said.
De Baun said the fact his team was able to come back from a 6-0 deficit in the fourth set after losing the third set comes from the fact they’re considered a club team that does not get rattled.
“We’ve been playing together since about three weeks after the season ended all the way up to the end of July,” he said. “Douglas has been playing in a lot of the same places. For them to come back in that fourth set is a testimony that they believe in themselves. Tonight, was a good opener for us.”
Willcox, which lost to St. David 3-1 on Monday, will be at Tucson San Miguel on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Douglas will be at Tucson Flowing Wells on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
