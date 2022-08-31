Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — The Douglas High School volleyball team and new head coach Alonzo Tapia kicked off its season Thursday, Aug. 25, losing to the Willcox Cowgirls 3-1.

After falling in the first two sets 25-16, 25-11, Douglas won the third set 25-19 and jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth set before Willcox battled back and took a 25-23 win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments