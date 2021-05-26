DOUGLAS — Sixteen Douglas Little Leaguers participated in the 2021 T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby May 1.
The event was held at the old Little League field at Veterans Memorial Park on Eighth Street.
Chris Escarcega, 11, a fifth grader at Joe Carlson Elementary and the son of Chris Escarcega and Zulma Frisby of Douglas, was the big winner, hitting a total of 25 home runs, several of which wound up inside the swimming pool located just beyond the ballfield at the Veteran’s Park.
Trace Rodriguez, also a fifth grader at Joe Carlson and the son of Robert and Melissa Rodriguez of Douglas, came in second with 21 home runs; Abel Clinch finished third with seven and Rodrigo Lamadrid fourth with six.
There were three rounds to the derby. Each hitter was allowed to continue batting until he had made 10 outs, which meant the ball did not leave the field.
Escarcega and Rodriguez were tied at 7-7 after the first round, which saw all 16 batters hit. Just six of the participants remained for the second round when Rodriguez outhit Escarcega 11-9.
For the third and final round it was Escarcega, Rodriguez, Clinch and Lamadrid. Escarcega regained the lead, outhitting Rodriguez 9-4, winning the derby by four.
Escarcega said he had fun participating. The best part for him, he said, was seeing some of his homers make it into the swimming pool beyond the field.
All the participants received a participation pin and certificate and a coupon for a free ice cream cone courtesy of Osman Valencia of Dairy Queen on Fifth Street. Escarcega was awarded a winners medallion, certificate and a gift card from Dairy Queen. He is now eligible to participate in the regional competition which will be held at a later date.
“It was great having these 16 boys out there having fun,” event organizer Chuey Duarte said. “I loved it. It was nice seeing them out here doing something. Overall I was happy with the turnout. It would have been nice to have had a larger turnout but I was pleased by the numbers that we had.”
Duarte thanked Dairy Queen for participating and T-Mobile for sponsoring the event.
The derby was open to local Little League participants, age 9-12, who were currently registered in the Douglas Little League.
T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby competitions will be held around the country throughout the summer.
