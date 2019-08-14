Quantcast
Duce duo wins Billy Bell Memorial Golf Tournament

  • Updated
Billy Bell Memorial Golf Tournament
Briggs Duce and Greg Duce pose with their trophies.

 Submitted by Kimberly Swope/

Pueblo del Sol Country Club

SIERRA VISTA — Pueblo del Sol Country Club held its annual Billy Bell Memorial Golf Tournament this past weekend.

The father-son pairing of Greg and Briggs Duce were the overall champions with a combined shot total of 126.

There were six first place finishers — one for each of the flights.

First Flight: Abe Candelaria and Aaron Wiemiller

Second Flight: Frank Ellenburg and Tim Blau

Third Flight: Ray Milliken and Jeff Morgan

Fourth Flight: James Wallace and Logan Canfield

Fifth Flight: Jeff Banner and Robert Bryant

Sixth Flight: Sam Aguirre and Brad Kappes

