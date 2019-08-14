Duce duo wins Billy Bell Memorial Golf Tournament

SIERRA VISTA — Pueblo del Sol Country Club held its annual Billy Bell Memorial Golf Tournament this past weekend.
The father-son pairing of Greg and Briggs Duce were the overall champions with a combined shot total of 126.
There were six first place finishers — one for each of the flights.
• First Flight: Abe Candelaria and Aaron Wiemiller
• Second Flight: Frank Ellenburg and Tim Blau
• Third Flight: Ray Milliken and Jeff Morgan
• Fourth Flight: James Wallace and Logan Canfield
• Fifth Flight: Jeff Banner and Robert Bryant
• Sixth Flight: Sam Aguirre and Brad Kappes