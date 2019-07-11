Eat, sleep, football

SIERRA VISTA — Forty-two days. That’s how long until Buena High School takes the field for their first game of the 2019 season.
Most of the Colts have been working all summer so they can makes the schools first playoff appearance in more than four years.
Part of the group’s summer preparation is a five-day camp at Round Valley High School in Eager, Arizona.
Any Buena student-athlete who wants to play for the Colts in the fall is welcome to attend.
All those who board the bus Monday morning need to have a registration form, which can be found on the Buena Colts Facebook page, and $150 check made out to “Round Valley High School.” They should be given to head coach Joe Thomas. The bus departs at 5 a.m. from Buena.
“It’s a great opportunity for team bonding, unlimited times for skills practice,” Thomas said. “All of our varsity will be going and we want to encourage our JV and our freshmen kids to go.”
The fee includes all meals snack and water donations are being accepted to be taken. The athletes will return late Friday afternoon.
“This is a way to get them out of Sierra Vista and a change in their routine,” Thomas said. “Some of them haven’t been out of Sierra Vista for this long.”
For more information contact Thomas at 520-559-0213.