Eclectic Golf Tournament results

SIERRA VISTA — Pueblo del Sol Country Club's men's club held its Eclectic Golf Tournament on Aug. 24 and Aug. 25. The tournament featured three flights with three gross and three net winners from each group.
Flight 1:
Gross Winners — 1st: Adam Berns; 2nd: J.P. Bailey; 3rd: Jack Blair Jr.
Net Winners — 1st: Gary Schroeder; 2nd: Steve Curtis; 3rd: Dana Parnaby
Flight 2:
Gross Winners — 1st: Randy Anderson; 2nd: Jack Isler; 3rd: Jerry Young
Net Winners — 1st: Bill Lightner; 2nd: Tom Gramatikas; 3rd: Mark Browning
Flight 3:
Gross Winners — 1st: Teng Go; 2nd: Gene Clinton; 3rd: Tom Kennedy
Net Winners — 1st: Craig Fackrell; 2nd: Dennis Sherwood; 3rd: Jim Mullowney