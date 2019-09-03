Fairways and Basepaths: Down but not out

Bill Huffman called me regarding the recent closure of the Turquoise Valley Golf Course. Huffman was on the Executive Committee of Golf Writers Association of America, and a past president of Associated Press Sports Editors. Two decades ago, after we had added a second nine holes to the existing 9-hole course in Naco, he paid a visit and toured the layout. He was working on his book, “Arizona’s Greatest Golf Courses.” He included Turquoise Valley.
Bill mentioned other course closures in Arizona and will write about them in the October issue of the Arizona Golf Association’s quarterly magazine. I told him our course might not actually be “dead” but only in a “coma” and could be revived. In May, in a public meeting the current owner had expressed a potential plan which would investment of $20 million for a re-do of Turquoise Valley, but reduced to 9 holes plus RV spaces, campgrounds and more.
Huffman’s conversation moved me to log on to the National Golf Foundation (NGF) website where I learned some interesting facts.
In 2018, 434 million rounds of golf were played, down from 456 million in 2017. Since 2018 was the third wettest year on record, and since golf is the number one “pay for play sport” played outdoors, weather was a large factor in course owners’ bottom cash line.
A survey by NGF showed 14.7 million who didn’t play golf in 2018 were “very interested” in playing. Those “somewhat interested” totaled 33 million. Play by golfers age 65 and over increased, while golfers 18-34 played less, citing “increased demands on their time.” This latter comment has implications for slow play, a possible vote for 9-hole rounds, and also a need for some to play the forward tees.
Huffman asked me what courses were now available here. I replied that Mountain View on Fort Huachuca, Douglas Municipal, and Pueblo del Sol are all within 30 miles, and although Pueblo del Sol is a country club, play there is permitted to non-members at reasonable rates; that it’s a course envied by many golfers from upscale courses in the big cities.
I’m hoping players from overcrowded and overheated courses in Tucson and Phoenix will find their way to the ameliorating climate in the High Desert of Cochise County, and maybe stimulate a re-thinking about the closure of Turquoise Valley. It’s possible.