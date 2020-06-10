There could be a 2020 Major League Baseball season. Players want to play. Fans are eager and becoming impatient.
Currently the delay is about pay rates, salary disputes and length of season. It's about the dollars; really just chump change, considering the dispute is between billionaire owners and millionaire players. At this writing it's likely they will play, in a short season, when the owners and the players' association finally close an agreement.
I'm one of those eager fans. I want a season, of quality. Since age 14 baseball has charted my body of work as a player in amateur, college, semi-pro and professional levels. Then again in employment as a high school and college coach. I've raised a family, paid the bills and lived a good life, all thanks to baseball. The game has a very special place in my heart.
My father had a couple of friends in our community who were active major league players, and he successfully conceived and executed baseball plans for my brother and me. One of our early opponents was a 15-year-old kid named Mickey Mantle, a good "contact hitter" who had excellent foot speed and was somewhat adept at the position of shortstop. Mick and I were two of the youngest in a Ban Johnson league, which had teams in Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. Later, in a different amateur league, we faced off in a playoff game in which I pitched and won, 3-1, on a one-hitter. Mickey stole three bases, including a steal of home. Several Major League scouts were in attendance, and I believe that game was a catalyst for Mantle eventually signing with the Yankees, and also for me signing with the Cardinals.
Mickey once publicly declared he would play just for daily meal money. The Yankees' scout, Tom Greenwade, might have overheard that comment because he included a relatively small cash bonus with Mantle's initial contract.
As of now, money is the sticking point that has a finger on the "pause" button. Maybe we need more players to come forward with something similar to Mickey Mantle's original attitude, that playing the game is ultimately the most important issue.