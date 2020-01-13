“There are no great men, there are only great challenges that ordinary men are forced by circumstances to meet.” That statement was coined by legendary Admiral Bill Halsey, who faced many challenges in the Pacific theatre of operations in World War II.
History books say Halsey earned much more than a ‘passing grade’, as his successes outweighed his setbacks. But there’s a problem with the first part of the admiral’s statement since it contradicts the rest. There have been many great men. And, yes great challenges and circumstances have been catalysts that transformed otherwise ordinary men by putting them in the right place at the right time. I can submit examples. Mickey Mantle spent his amateur baseball career, and first two professional seasons as a relatively ordinary infielder. He began with the New York Yankees organization in Class “D”, then the next year in Class “C”. In Mick’s 3rd season Yankees manager Casey Stengel was looking for an outfielder to replace the aging slugger Joe DiMaggio. Mantle’s foot speed and batting abilities caught the manager’s eye. The rest of Mick’s success story will be retold forever.
Earl Weaver was our second baseman on my first professional team, the Omaha Cardinals in Class “A”. Earl did not possess the physical requirements to play in the Major Leagues. But, he had a fiery “attitude” and keen baseball strategical sense. The owners of the American League Baltimore Orioles hired him and as manager Weaver fashioned one of the highest win-loss records of all time.
Stan Musial spent his first three seasons in Class “D”. As a pitcher he developed arm trouble and was sent to the outfield. He became one of the best hitters in Major League history, playing for the St. Louis Cardinals for two decades.
I treasure my times of personal interactions with each of these ballplayers. They’re all in the Hall of Fame, the ‘litmus test’ for “great” ballplayers. But for certain circumstances, they all might have remained just “ordinary men.”