PHOENIX — The deadline to submit 2021 fall hunt applications is fast approaching.
Applications for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department no later than 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov/hunting/draw.
AZGFD is available to assist applicants with the application process. Customer service representatives can be reached by calling 602-942-3000. In addition, customer service representatives will be available to provide after-hours assistance — by telephone only — from 5-10 p.m. Monday, June 7, and 5-11:59 p.m. Tuesday, June 8.
To expedite the process, applicants are encouraged to be prepared with the following before calling AZGFD:
An applicant’s hunting or combination hunt and fish license must be valid through June 8. All applicants, including youth (ages 10-17), who are applying for a hunt permit-tag or bonus point only, must possess a license that is valid on the last day of the application period. Licenses can be purchased online at www.azgfd.gov/license/.
Know your Department ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a Department ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard,” check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license if it was purchased online, or call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, see Page 26 of the “2021-2022 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet.
Know where you want to hunt. It’s important to have your four-digit hunt number(s) pre-determined (not game management units).
In the meantime, hopeful hunters might want to view a couple of short videos before applying for a hunt.
Amber Munig, big game management supervisor, explains how the draw process works at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tpI0lLp5Adk.
AZGFD provides step-by-step instructions on how to apply for a hunt permit-tag issued through the draw at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UVVH7OGo0Y.
For information, call 602-942-3000.
