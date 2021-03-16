Buena High’s baseball team enjoyed a successful season opener at home against Sahaurita Tuesday afternoon, taking a 6-2 victory.

Cezar Fernandez, a 5-foot-8 junior righthander, throttled the Mustangs, striking out 10. Fernandez allowed eight hits and walked one, going the full seven innings.

Fernandez, who threw 98 pitches in his complete game, 68 for strikes, allowed both Sahuarita runs in the third inning, but the Colts came back with three in the bottom of the third and three more in the fourth.

Austin Grimm led Buena at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run batted in. Sam Pitts added two RBIs.

Jonthan Enright, Fernandez, Jayden Gazard and Cole Godfrey also contributed hits. Enright and Godfrey had an RBI each.

The Colts are on the road Thursday for a 4 p.m. game at Rio Rico and host Mountain View Friday at 4 p.m. Games against Cienega and Desert View on scheduled for next week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments