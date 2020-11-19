DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks juggled the mix of sidekicks for star point guard Luka Doncic on draft night — with their first-round pick and through a trade.
The Mavericks took Arizona's Josh Green at No. 18 overall Wednesday night, adding a backcourt mate for Doncic as they continue to build around the 21-year-old sensation and fellow European star Kristaps Porzingis.
Dallas changed its lineup of guards further by trading Seth Curry to Philadelphia for Josh Richardson and another second-round pick. The additions of Green and Richardson were more about defense than anything else.
“The thing about Luka being a taller point guard, Josh is a really good fit because he can free Luka up to guard the (small forwards) and we can move him around a little bit defensively," president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson said. “Luka is front of mind on anything in the backcourt as is (Porzingis) front of mind on anything in the frontcourt.”
Green, an Australian drafted two days after his 20th birthday, moved to the United States at 14 and played high school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida.
The 6-foot-6 swingman entered the draft after a pandemic-shortened freshman season at Arizona, where he averaged 12 points per game and shot 36% from 3-point range. He led the Wildcats with 46 steals.
“What we needed first for our roster are wing defenders that can shoot and score and hopefully make plays,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “We feel like he’s a ready-to-go 3-and-D guy.”
The Wildcats had three players selected. In addition to Green, the Denver Nuggets picked Zeke Nnaji 22nd overall. Nico Mannion was chosen 48th overall by the Golden State Warriors.
Wildcats head coach Sean Miller is entering his 12th season in Tucson and has now coached nine first round draft picks. Arizona has 25 overall first round draft picks in program history after Green and Nnaji added their names to the list this year.
Arizona had three selections in a single draft for the seventh time in program history, but the first time since 2001 when four Wildcats were taken (Richard Jefferson, Gilbert Arenas, Michael Wright, Loren Woods).
Arizona has now had 75 players selected in the NBA Draft dating back to 1948, the second-highest total among Pac-12 schools. Since 1988, the Wildcats have had 46 players selected in the NBA Draft, the third-best total in the country.
