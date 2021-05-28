SIERRA VISTA — The Grey Diamondbacks capped off an undefeated season Monday night, beating the Stars & Stripes Diamondbacks 9-6 in the Sierra Vista Little League Majors Division championship game played at Stone Complex.
The Grey Diamondbacks finish the year 13-0-1 and according to the SVLL website on a 13-game winning streak.
The Stars & Stripes Diamondbacks, who came in second place in the regular season, went 1-1 in the single elimination tournament and ended the year 10-4.
Prior to Monday’s championship game the SVLL honored its Umpire and Junior Umpire of the Year. Sunday’s Herald/Review will detail the two individuals who were honored.
In Monday’s championship game the Stars & Stripes Diamondbacks scored three runs in the top of the first inning and added another run in the second for a 4-0 lead.
The Grey Diamondbacks battled back in the bottom of the third, rallying for eight runs, the big blow being a three-run home run by Cole Issiacson.
Each team scored a run in the fourth making the score 9-5. Stars and Stripes added one more run in the top of the seventh, pulling within three.
Five teams played 12 regular season games this year beginning March 27. According to Rory Volgende, SVLL president for the past five years, there were about 540 boys and girls playing on 44 teams in six different divisions this year, coach pitch, T-ball, AAA Minors, AA Minors, Majors and Juniors/Seniors.
In the AAA Minors Division, the Stars & Stripes D’backs, who finished second in the regular season with a 7-4-1 record, knocked off regular season champion Maroon Diamondbacks (who were 11-1 in the regular season) 16-12 in the tournament championship game.
In the AA Minors Division tournament finals, the regular season champ Arizona Diamondbacks edged the Grey D’backs, who finished in second in the regular season, 5-4.
The Arizona Diamondbacks end the year 12-2, counting their 2-0 record in the tournament. The Grey D-backs finish 8-6.
Volegende says league participation numbers this year were down about 200 from what they have been in previous years. He blames that on COVID.
“I’m hoping next year we can get those numbers back up,” he said. “Last year we were the only Little League in Arizona that played and we learned a lot and it helped us this year.”
Volegende says the Juniors/Seniors division will play until June 19, at which time they will begin preparations for all-stars.
“We had to wait until the high school season was over before we could start,” he said. “Each team will play 12 games. Starting in June they will play Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.”
Volgende says he has a board that has good continuity and chemistry, which helps tremendously when running a league this size.
In addition to having a full-time job as a network engineer, he also has a family and finds time to umpire on a regular basis in addition to helping run the league.
“We have a total of 16 people on the board,” Volgende said. “We all get along. Everybody steps up to help each other. If somebody is not here, we have others who step up and help out. We all realize we don’t have a league without volunteers.
“We’ve pretty much had the same board these past five years, maybe adding one or two people each year but we understand that we are here for these kids. We worked really hard this year, we’ve had our ups and downs but in the end we were able to provide the best baseball we could for Sierra Vista Little League.”
