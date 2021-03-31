Finishing first in the 100 meter, 200 meter, and the long jump in the first track and field meet of the year may be only a small glimpse of what the season holds in store for Bisbee Puma junior Geoffrey Gribble.
“Geoffrey is extremely dedicated,” Bisbee track and field coach Walt Edge said. “He not only works hard but he is easy to work with; he is very coachable. He has set goals for himself, pretty lofty goals – which is good.”
Gribble already has one 2A track and field title, winning the 200 meters at the state championship meet his freshman year. Even though his sophomore season was cancelled due to COVID-19, he and his teammates were able to compete in two invitationals before the closures took effect. Gribble placed first in the 200 at the Ted James Invitational and first in the 100, 200 and 400 at the Safford Bulldog Invitational – four first-place victories in the only two meets of the Pumas’ 2020 season.
Gribble started competing in track and field in fifth grade. His older brother, Alexander, who he has looked up to as his athletic role model since he started competing, was also in track and field.
“My older brother (who graduated from Bisbee in 2018) ran the 100 and 200 but mostly ran distance,” Gribble said. “I would look at his times and always want to beat them. Whenever I beat one of his records I would tell him and he’d tell me that he’d get me the next time.”
In addition to competing in track and field, Gribble also participates in soccer and football.
Gribble has been playing soccer most of his life, with his earliest soccer memories starting at age 4. Now he is a member of the Bisbee High School varsity soccer team. Since his freshman year he has been playing defense.
“Geoffrey is a very competitive, very motivated athlete who is well liked by everyone on our team,” Bisbee soccer coach Mark Flores said. “This year he was a member of our team that took the conference title and made it to the state quarterfinals. He is very quick. He’s good at kicking and moving the ball and he’s only gotten better through the years.”
This was Gribble’s first year competing on the Pumas’ football team, offensively as a running back, defensively as a safety.
“Geoffrey has a tremendous work ethic,” Bisbee football coach Brian Vertrees said. “He came to practice every day very focused. He works hard and wants to improve; he is hungry to succeed. By the end of this season he was performing at a really high level. We expect big things from him his senior year; people are going to be hearing his name a lot during football games next year.”
Gribble knows that there are many challenges to being a good athlete.
“All high school athletes need to keep their grades up,” he said. “They need to work hard and train a lot. They need to stay determined and motivated.”
In addition to competing in high school sports, Gribble enjoys lifting weights and working on cars. One of his goals after graduating from high school is to compete in college track and field.
Geoffrey’s parents, John and Rufina, are pleased with their son’s commitment and dedication to his education and his athletic pursuits.
“Geoffrey is doing very good in both school and track and field,” John said. “He works out and runs every day. We are very proud of him.”
