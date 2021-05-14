TUCSON — Victory is sweet, but some are just a little bit sweeter than others. Such was the case for Nicole Grote and the No. 16 INEX Legend team May 8 at Tucson Speedway.
The crew went to work on the Legend at the end of April. Though Grote has been racing the full season, which began in March, the team felt some pretty major changes were in order to make her more competitive on the track.
It came down to Saturday morning — race day. Making some final checks, the crew loaded up and headed to the speedway.
Qualifying third, an invert placed Grote on the front row for the start of the main event. Quick Qualifier Justin Case started fourth. Points leader Michael Webber had the pole.
Just two laps into the feature race, Grote was sitting in the top spot. Bryceton Meyer, who started third, followed her into second.
The two battled side by side, and nose-to-tail, but Grote was able to hold Meyer off for the duration of the 25-lap main event. Case made his way around Webber to finish third.
“We showed up at the track not knowing what to expect and the car felt great all day. Whoever said races are won in the shop and not at the track, was correct,” Grote said.
Leading the Bandit Bandoloro field to the green flag, Maddox O’Brien pulled away from the field but spun on lap one coming off of turn four. He spared the caution, but gave up the lead to Devin Jones.
With Wyatt Dent on his back bumper, Jones held the lead for his second win of the season. Tyler Wirth finished third.
Austin Pasieka had the pole for the Outlaw Bandolero main event. Coming out of turn one, Pasieka spun, bringing out the caution on the first lap.
Keirsten Jones was the new leader on the restart.
Jones and Anika O’Brien battled side by side for the top spot, with Quinn Davis looking for an opening in third.
On lap three, Jones cleared O’Brien for the lead, however it was short-lived as Davis headed inside Jones and took the top spot. O’Brien followed Davis, reclaiming second.
The top three spread out, with Pasieka not far behind Jones in fourth.
Davis, who recently took the track championship at Havasu 95 Speedway and holds the track record for fastest time at Tucson Speedway, drove her No. 12 car to its second victory of the year.
Quick Qualifier Colton Tutt took early charge of the NASCAR Hobby Stock main event. Jay Vander Weg passed Chad Agredano for second on lap one. By lap five, Junior Albright had cleared Agredano for third.
The field ran a caution-free, 20-lap race, with Tutt dominating each lap. With no change in the top three, Tutt took his No. 05 for its second victory lap.
The NASCAR Super Late Model and Outlaw Late Model divisions ran their feature races simultaneously in a 52-lap main event.
The ladies, Vanessa Robinson and Jennifer Hall, led their divisions to the green flag.
Andre Prescott and Bruce Yackey made it a three-wide battle for the lead in the Super Late Model with Robinson emerging as the leader.
Racing with just inches between them, Robinson and Yackey battled up front, opening ground on Prescott in third.
Approaching Outlaw drivers Hall and Josh Soto battling for third in their race on lap 18, Robinson and Yackey made contact, sending both spinning in turn two, bringing out the first caution of the race.
With Hershel McGriff controlling the Outlaw field, Prescott became the new leader of the Super Late Models on the restart. Dylan Jones took the lead when the field went green.
The second caution came on lap 20 when contact from Prescott sent Robinson spinning out of turn four.
With 20 to go, Jones, Yackey and Robinson raced within inches of each other in the top three spots.
Jones cleared the huddle, leaving Robinson and Yackey to sort out second.
On lap 37, Robinson cleared Yackey and set her sights on Jones.
Again the Outlaw field would play a part in the outcome of the Super Late Models. Robinson smoothly used the No. 16 car of Loren Sheffield to take the lead. Jones had to tuck behind Robinson to avoid the lapped cars.
With 10 to go, contact from Jones made Robinson check up to avoid spinning out of four, allowing Jones to reclaim the lead.
On lap 43, contact between Yackey and Robinson sent both spinning, again, in turn two.
Prescott and Jones restarted on the front row. Yackey tried to split the two front-runners, making contact with Prescott, spinning himself on the backstretch. Prescott was able to maintain control of his No. 80 car.
Jones and Yackey again battled for the lead on the restart with Jones having the better of it. Robinson watched for an opening in third.
With five to go, Yackey took the lead. Jones, attempting to get back underneath Yackey, made contact with Robinson, sending her into the turn three wall, ending her night and her chance at Victory Lane.
Yackey and Jones raced door-to-door on the restart with Yackey taking the lead for his third win of 2021 at Tucson Speedway.
All eyes were on the tight Super Late Model battle and the melee that ensued, Outlaw Late Model driver Hershel McGriff Jr. drove his No. 18 car to its third consecutive win. Hall finished second and Sheffield third.
Tucson Speedway is back in action May 22 with the NASCAR Thunder Trucks, Modifieds, Pro Stocks and Hornets. Gates open at 5 p.m. Racing starts at 6:30. Tickets are available online at www.tucsonspeedway.com or at the gate.
