DOUGLAS — Javier Gutierrez’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth of the second game of a doubleheader scored Connor Caskenette with the winning run, giving the Cochise College Apaches a 7-6 win and a doubleheader split with Arizona Western College Tuesday at Cochise College.
Cochise led in Game One but lost 6-3.
In the bottom half of the first of Game Two Eduarney Martinez singled, scoring Hernan Yanez to give the Apaches a 1-0 lead.
Western rallied for four runs in the fourth and tacked on one more in the sixth, taking a 5-1 lead.
Cochise responded with three runs in the bottom half of the sixth as Hernan Yanez had an RBI double and later scored on a passed ball, cutting Western’s lead to 5-4.
Each team scored a run in the seventh, giving Western a 6-5 lead going into the bottom of the ninth.
Aaron Marsh was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and no outs, scoring Yanez to tie the score.
Caskenette, who moved to third on the hit by pitch, then scored on Gutierrez’s game-winning single.
Marco Ozuna was the winning pitcher for the Apaches. The hurler lasted 3 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out six and walking non. Jose Velasquez, Mason Piert and Angel Ortiz all relieved.
Cochise had 12 hits. Marsh, Yanez, Wilfredo Mato, and Jimmy De Leon all had multiple hits for the Apaches with Yanez hitting 3-for-4.
Cochise didn’t commit an error and Yanez made the most plays with nine.
The first game had Cochise and Western tied 3-3 going into the top of the sixth when the Matadors scored three runs.
Cochise scored once in the bottom of the seventh before a game-ending double play gave Western the win.
Treyjen Meza took the loss for the Apaches, surrendering five runs and six hits over five innings while striking out five.
Cochise outhit Western 9-6. De Leon led the Apaches, going 2-for-4. Yanez and Makai DeSoto each were 1-for-2.
Cochise, 24-16 overall, 17-13 in the Arizona Junior College Athletic Association, has a big doubleheader on tap this Saturday beginning at noon with second-place Pima College, 33-9 overall, 24-8 in conference. The Apaches play their final home game of the regular season April 27 against Paradise Valley Community College in a doubleheader at noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.