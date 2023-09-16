TUCSON — Scrappy is all the way back and the Buena Colts are unbeaten through four games.

Andres “Scrappy” Bonilla, who rushed for 1,546 yards last year as a sophomore but began his junior campaign hobbled by a knee injury suffered in the preseason, rushed for 183 yards on 19 rushes and all three Buena touchdowns in a 21-13 win at Tucson High Friday night.

