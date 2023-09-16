TUCSON — Scrappy is all the way back and the Buena Colts are unbeaten through four games.
Andres “Scrappy” Bonilla, who rushed for 1,546 yards last year as a sophomore but began his junior campaign hobbled by a knee injury suffered in the preseason, rushed for 183 yards on 19 rushes and all three Buena touchdowns in a 21-13 win at Tucson High Friday night.
Though he seldom plays on defense, Bonilla also had a sack of troublesome Tucson quarterback and punter Joseph Romero to clinch the game on third down with less than a minute to play and his Colts protecting a one-score lead.
Bonilla’s backfield mate, Michael Lujan, went for 85 yards on 18 carries to ultimately overpower the Badgers in the second half.
Buena’s passing game, which had taken off since the second half of the Colts’ week two win at Ironwood Ridge, never took flight on Friday, as quarterback Nash Moore completed just 5 of 18 passes of 53 yards with three interceptions.The first interception set up the Badgers’ first score.
Set up at the Buena 6 thanks to a third-and-12 pick by Kevin Bruns, Derek Mesa took it in two plays later to put the home team up 7-0.
Buena got back to its ground game on the next series, as Bonilla broke off a 74-yard touchdown run, but just as the Colts appeared to be establishing dominance in the run game, they got away from it as the half wore on.
A fake punt executed to perfection by the skilled rugby-style punter Romero resulted in a 48-yard touchdown run that put the Badgers in front 13-6 at the half.
Buena could only blame trailing at the half on getting away from the running game. At the break, Moore had attempted 15 passes, with as many caught by Badgers as Colts. The lone success was a 38-yard fly pattern to Aliaz Dyson to the Tucson 16, but an interception three plays later by Ollie Simmers halted the scoring threat and set up Romero’s 48-yard touchdown run.
Buena took the opening kickoff of the second half, clearly having shelved the long passing game. A six-play, 57-yard drive of all runs — including two called runs by Moore — culminated in a 15-yard touchdown run by Bonilla that put the Colts up 14-13.
Buena didn’t trail again.
Tucson didn’t score in the second half, and its two first-half touchdowns came courtesy of the short field set up by Moore’s first interception and the fake punt touchdown run by Romero.
The Badgers’ best drive came in the third quarter when they drove to the Buena 15, but a 32-yard field goal try that drifted wide left thwarted their last attempt to take the lead.
Buena looks to go to 5-0 Friday, hosting Tucson Pueblo for homecoming.
