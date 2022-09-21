The inaugural season of the Berean Academy eight-man football team is only in its fourth week, but during that short span the young football players have learned a lot about the game of football and the emotional highs and lows that come with it.

The Eagles are 1-2 in the Canyon Athletic Association Cactus Region as they enter the second half of the eight-game schedule. After losing their last two contests, they hope to regain the form they had in the season opener when they beat New Way Academy 34-8 at Arbenz Field in Sierra Vista.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments