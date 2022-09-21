The inaugural season of the Berean Academy eight-man football team is only in its fourth week, but during that short span the young football players have learned a lot about the game of football and the emotional highs and lows that come with it.
The Eagles are 1-2 in the Canyon Athletic Association Cactus Region as they enter the second half of the eight-game schedule. After losing their last two contests, they hope to regain the form they had in the season opener when they beat New Way Academy 34-8 at Arbenz Field in Sierra Vista.
“The first week we were really well prepared," said head coach Jalen Hampton. "We were excited, we were healthy. We had all of our players and we came out, competed and we won our first game.”
“Everybody did their job,'' added junior linebacker Andre Shields.“Nobody took any plays off even though we were dead tired in the fourth quarter. The win felt great — it felt like all that work we’ve put in since March is paying off.”
The second game of the season was canceled due to bad weather and they are not sure if the game will be made up or if the home team will forfeit, pending a decision by the league in October. Hampton said he was unhappy with the way it was handled and said they should have given more time for the weather to clear.
“I never met with the refs to discuss the situation," he said. "They canceled the game right away, but if we had the usual 30-minute weather delays we would have been able to play the game."
The Eagles lost their next game, 30-20, to Imagine in Coolidge. Hampton said they had a tough week of practice and his inexperienced team was not prepared to play coming off the Labor Day weekend holiday when several players missed practices.
“That was a team we thought we could have beat," Hampton said. "We were just not prepared and didn’t really have a good week of practice. We work on fundamentals and I try to create and instill habits in them that will carry over to the games, and that week we did not do that.”
Worse than the defeat was an injury to starting quarterback Isaac Merrill. He was hurt in the fourth quarter and has remained in concussion protocol since. Hampton said the loss was huge.
“It’s been rough on him — he’s super competitive,” Hampton said of his freshman quarterback. “He loves the game and it must hurt, and these are the kinds of injuries you don’t want to rush. We want to make sure that he feels 100 percent because it’s not something that a player can just tough out because we’re dealing with a head injury.”
“I’m a little sad that I can't be with the team and try to help them win,” said Merrill. “But I’ve got to put that aside and try to help them out during practices and still be there for them.”
The next game against Canyon League defending champion Skyline Prep was a 56-0 defeat. In addition to the loss the Eagles suffered two serious injuries that required trips to the hospital. One player suffered a knee injury and another a concussion.
Despite the one-sided outcome Hampton said he was pleased with how his team responded to the adversity.
“Getting shut out happens," he said. "It happens to the best of us, but I always tell the team it’s about the response. How are we going to practice after this? Are we going to be weak or put forth the effort and keep fighting? It was a rough one — but it’s football. To say these things don’t happen would be a lie.”
Shields played quarterback for most of the game and said he was prepared to step in and do his part, even though quarterback is not his regular position.
“I just had the mindset that to be the best you have to play the best teams," he said. "We were down by a lot but I felt like we still had something to prove. So I just played hard and looked at it as extra practice to get ready for the team next week."
One constant is the support from the community, school and fans. Donations have poured in and the sidelines are full of fans. This is appreciated by the coach and the team.
“People want to see what we have to offer. They want the kids to do well,” Hampton said.
“We really have the city behind us,” added Shields.”We’re going to do something big.”
