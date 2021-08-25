ELFRIDA — It’s a new season, with brand new uniforms and a new attitude from a group of players and coaches that won just one game last season.
That determination to show that this is a different team was evident Friday as Valley Union jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, coming away with an impressive opening night 28-8 win over the Kearney Ray Bearcats.
Brandon Gilbreth, last year’s 1A South Coach of the Year, begins his second season as head coach of the Blue Devils. While his team may have won just one game, it gained something more valuable from their opponents: respect. In fact it was Braden Davis, the head coach of the region champion St. David Tigers, who nominated Gilbreth for coach of the year and was happy and supportive when it was announced Gilbreth had won the prestigious honor.
The Valley Union coach states he wants his players to continue to strive to do well on the field but he’s just as happy when they succeed in the classroom. He proudly boasts that his team had 100% eligibility in its last game of the season last year.
“Our No. 1 goal was to improve in the classroom, and I believe that was our best accomplishment,” Gilbreth said of last year’s team.
Determined to continue that trend this year, the Blue Devils will be counting on returning seniors Leonel Parra and Jesus Valenzuela, both of whom are expected to see action at running back and linebacker; junior Cody Pena, also a running back and linebacker; Luke Essary, an offensive guard and linebacker; and sophomore Kolby Gilbreth, the coach’s son, who will be at running back and linebacker. Sophomore Kohan Evans played some quarterback last year as a freshman and is expected to fill in there as well as other slots offensively and defensively as needed.
Senior Jace Mitchell, who transferred last year to Valley Union from Tombstone and is known for his pitching in baseball, is following in the footsteps of his dad, Jesse, and grandfather, Scott, taking over the quarterbacking duties. Mitchell ran for two TDs and threw for another in the opening night win.
Senior Travis Morin, who transferred to Valley Union from Tucson Sabino, is expected to help anchor the offensive line and protect Mitchell while also making an impact at defensive end. That impact was noticed almost immediately Friday when Morin blocked a Ray punt on its opening series that led to Mitchell’s second touchdown of the quarter.
Coach Gilbreth says participation numbers are down slightly this year, but the players who are out have a good attitude and have been working hard in the weight room and on the field.
“Last year our win-loss record wasn’t great, but we think we are starting to build something really special here at Valley Union,” Gilbreth said. “We will continue to build attitudes and improve on academics.”
Gilbreth notes his team has lots of speed, which could lead to exciting things on both sides of the ball.
“(The) coaches and players have been anxious to get the season started and play some games,” Gilbreth said. “These boys have been at it all summer and are ready to start hitting someone else. We’re excited to see what these boys can do,”
After winning Friday night Gilbreth said the next two games against Mohave Accelerated in Bullhead City Friday and at Cibecue the following week are winnable games for Valley Union, meaning the Blue Devils could possibly be 3-0 going into its Sept. 10 bye week.
The Blue Devils are scheduled to be St. David’s homecoming opponent Sept. 24.The following week, Oct. 1, Fort Thomas will be Valley Union’s homecoming guest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.