The Buena Colts boys basketball team stumbled out of the starting gate at the beginning of the 2022-23 season and lost their first three contests after a deep playoff run the previous season.
The uncharacteristically bad start was due primarily to the absence of several key players, and since their return to action the team has strung together three consecutive wins and are now 3-3.
They expect to keep winning and figure to battle for a top spot of the 5A Southern Region, and then make a strong playoff run. Although they have not reached their peak yet they are getting back to the level of play that they expected coming into the season.
Point guard Deandre Hawthorne has been a catalyst for the Colts and he’s averaging 11 points, five assists, and most importantly six steals per game.
“I’m 70 percent back,” said Hawthorne, after missing the first three games of the season. “I’m doing good on passing the ball. But I need to work on getting my shot, but on defense I put my body on the line 100 percent. I’m always looking to get a steal, a block or a deflection.”
Buena coach Tyler Molesworth likes Hawthorne’s all-around play, but said that he would like him to shoot more when he has the opportunity.
“With Deandre it’s getting on him for not shooting the open shot,” Molesworth said. “He has a pass first mindset, but he does have the ability to get himself open for shots. He also has the ability to get other people open and he draws a lot of attention that opens up the floor for the other guys.”
Center AJ Forrest has played well all season and leads the team in scoring (14 ppg), and rebounding (8.5 rpg). Molesworth said early in the season he was eager to see how Forrest would play, especially after he dropped 25 pounds off of his 6-foot-7 frame.
He’s coming around great,” said the coach. “He’s so much better than he was last year. He’s really put in the work and the effort to get his body where it needs to be and just to see him progress that way is really special, and he’s dominant down there in the post.”
Forrest has been a relentless rebounder and said: “Every board is my board. There’s nothing more frustrating than someone stealing my rebound — that’s always my mindset.”
As far as the 0-3 start, he said it’s time to move on.
“It was definitely a shock to all of us,” he said. “We had to come together and now I don’t see us losing another game.”
An added benefit for the Colts has been the play of Noah Nelson and Hunter Haymore. The two seniors have contributed offensively and defensively and play with the team concept that is the Colts’ mantra. Nelson is relatively mild mannered and doesn’t relish the spotlight, while Haymore brings intensity to the basketball court.
“Noah’s a good shooter and he spaces the floor for other people to operate,” Molesworth said. “He’s an unselfish player and thinks about the team first — he wants the team to succeed and he doesn’t need all the accolades and all the attention.”
“It’s intensity — I don’t like playing scared,” added Haymore who plays football and baseball. “This year I brought more intensity and looked to pass the ball more — we’re not the best offensive team so we have to play better defense.”
The goal now for the Colts is to keep momentum going after the winter break and maintain it for the rest of the season. They have played a lot better, but still haven’t reached their potential.
Offensively, Molesworth said they need to be more disciplined when it comes to running plays, but he is comfortable with the team’s chemistry and effort.
The team is looking toward the future, but Molesworth doesn’t want the efforts of the Colts reserve player who stepped up early in the season to be overlooked.
“It makes me proud as a coach that kids that weren’t given the opportunity to start were ready to go when they were needed,” he said. “They were still willing to go out there and battle and execute. Kudos to them and hopefully they play more next year, or even this year,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.