Buena senior Ah’ Jzon Sieg challenges a defender during a recent home game in Ensign Gym. The team is 3-3 and looking ahead to the remainder of the season.

The Buena Colts boys basketball team stumbled out of the starting gate at the beginning of the 2022-23 season and lost their first three contests after a deep playoff run the previous season.

The uncharacteristically bad start was due primarily to the absence of several key players, and since their return to action the team has strung together three consecutive wins and are now 3-3.

