WILLCOX — The Cowgirls softball team launched its summer season but fell short against Sierra Vista 10-3 on June 7.
The Cowgirls got behind early when Sierra Vista scored three runs against pitcher Keya Arbizo in the first inning.
Natalie Thompson popped a double to center field then advanced to third on the throw, putting her in scoring position. She scored on a line drive by Layla Donahue.
Sierra Vista added another five runs in the top of the second.
The Cowgirls scored again in the third. Addison Burright hit a line drive double to left field, bringing in Cam Woodall.
Abi Tingle scored off an Arbizo double to left field in the fourth inning.
Tingle went 2-for-2 and Thompson, Burright, Donahue, Arbizo, Woodall and Kayleigh each had one hit.
Burright, Donahue and Arbizo had runs batted in.
Summer ball provides younger players a chance to continue the momentum from the spring season and to find their places following the exodus of graduating seniors.
Willcox head coach Travis Ward and assistant Jan Kortsen guided the Cowgirls to a 24-5-1 overall record, first place in the 2A East Region at 9-1, and a trip to the postseason this spring.
Making successful teams is a constant effort, requiring playing time and opportunities to grow and develop talent.
“The intent is to make our girls better, that's the goal, the entire goal,” Ward said about bringing two college softball players, Riley Carley and Zaylie Calderon, to assist in coaching.
Calderon, a grad student at the University of Texas-El Paso, pitchers and is a utility player for the Miners. She attended Mountain View High in Tucson.
Carley is a senior right-fielder at New Mexico State University. She led the team with 16 home runs last season.
The assistant coaches started the season with two practices and the first game.
“The idea is to give them a different look, a different coaching style," Ward said. "They may be basically saying the same things, but from a younger player perspective. The goal is for our girls to get better over the summer, and we figured we could bring somebody in to maybe teach a different way.
“They're going to play a whole bunch more games, they're going to get comfortable with each other. Those two coaches are going to figure out what everybody does, and then they're going to be rolling. It's gonna be totally different."
“Jan talked to me, and she gave us an opportunity to coach these girls and I just love coaching younger girls. I think it's great, and I think they're really open minded, they work really hard, they’re hungry to get better,” Carley said, adding “they responded really well to both of us the first practice, they asked a lot of questions after. They're really interested just about college in general. I think a lot of them wanna go play in college eventually.”
“I think oftentimes when you hear from somebody your own age you'll listen, as opposed to somebody who maybe a few years older than you, just because it's a little bit more relatable," Calderon said. "I think they just have really good open minds. It's really been helpful because they want to learn. They're listening and taking what we have to say and they're not afraid to ask questions and kind of have that conversation.”
“I want these girls to seriously love softball, love what you're doing," Carley said. "I know it's optional, so I want them to love that they're out here doing this. I want them to remember these moments, like I want this to be the best summer of their life, the most memorable life, so that's what I truly want. I want them to have fun, I want them to enjoy the sport.
“The biggest thing about this team I love is that they're always respectful, they're always listening, they're always looking me in the eye, they're always asking questions."
