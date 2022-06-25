Aspiring young football players usually have a school team to join during their high school years, but that opportunity isn’t always available to students at schools with low enrollments and limited resources for sports.
Help is on the way for them in Sierra Vista, as Berean Academy, a charter school, builds a new football program that is open to student-athletes whose schools don’t have football teams.
Former Buena High School coach Jalen Hampton is leading the efforts, and he’s truly starting the program from scratch. There is a core group of 13 kids participating in summer practice, and the school just received their first shipment of helmets and shoulder pads. Hampton said the kids need to know they’ll have the gear to make them legitimate.
“If you order equipment, you’ll get more kids,” he says. “They wanted to see more kids before we got equipment, but I can’t tell kids we’ll have a football season until I know we’ve got equipment. After I was able to tell them we’ll have equipment more kids showed interest.”
Getting the equipment is still a process and several key items are needed. The program has received donations and the community and the city of Sierra Vista has stepped in by making sure they have a practice field and practice uniforms, as well as a gym for early morning workouts.
But these initial steps might not have happened until two years from now, as Hampton explains.
“Their (the school’s) plan was to get this started in two years when they would have a brand new field, a brand new campus, and wanted to open with a brand new football team,” he says. “But this is a school that’s never done it before. These are kids who’ve never played before and kids who haven’t played in a long time, so for us to wait two years would be tough — we’re already two years behind.”
The players are raring to go as they attend voluntary workouts and practices twice a day. Early morning workouts are from 6-8 a.m., evening practices are from 6-8 p.m. three days a week. Hard work, even for a spry and eager teenager.
“We had a few drop off, but hopefully they come back when the season starts – nobody will be shunned from the team,” Hampton says. “None of this is mandatory, all of this is voluntary. If you want to get better this is how you’re going to get better, and these kids want to get better.”
Andre Shields, a junior transfer from Buena, said he came to Berean for sports as well as academics.
“Education is the biggest thing and I love coach Hampton, who I’ve known since the sixth grade,” Shields says. “It feels great — it feels like we’re making history and we want to win a championship in our first year. But it takes dedication to put in the work, and you’ve got to love the sport to put in the work to be great.”
“It feels really good to start up a new program,” added freshman Isaac Merrill. “New coach, new team. I feel we’re gonna have a good program and build something for the other kids.”
In this situation even the coach is on a learning curve. Hampton has several years as a coach and player on his resume, but building a program is new to him, a new but welcome challenge. The Berean team will begin by playing eight-man football instead of the standard 11 because of the low number of players. That could actually be better in the long run for the more inexperienced players.
“Running a program is still new for me and there are things I’m learning as I’m growing,” Hampton says. “And I’ve never coached eight-man football, but it might work out for the better because for the first year we can work on our fundamentals. These kids can get used to tackling, to contact. Eight-man football is really a good introduction to football.”
The team will begin practicing in pads in early August and begin regular season play in the Canyon Athletic Association.
Player Nick Evans suffered two concussions on the football field as a freshman at Buena and sat out two years while contemplating his football future.
He decided to return to the game and is eager to get on the field again with Berean.
“I feel pretty good — I feel like we’ve got a pretty solid team, especially if people start to realize this is a good thing and we keep getting better,” Evans said before running onto the practice field. “Then more people will come out hopefully. I’m ready to play.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.