There’s The Bambino, The Big Unit, Hammerin’ Hank. Baseball is loaded with unforgettable player nicknames throughout the years.
When it comes to Buena High School catcher Austin Grimm, try this: The Eliminator.
Grimm concluded his Buena baseball career last week, as the Colts failed to qualify for the Class 5A state tournament. However, he leaves an impressive legacy.
“He’s a senior, and he’s been one of our leaders all year long,” says Buena coach Mark Schaefer. “He has a great knowledge of the game, his baseball IQ is actually pretty high for a high school kid. He understands what’s going on, he understands how to call pitches. He just does a real good job for us in basically all aspects of the game.”
The commendation comes with a warning: If you are a base runner and want to test Grimm’s arm, forget about it. More than likely, he’ll send you sulking back to the bench, another out recorded.
“Throwing people out, he pretty much with his reputation stopped the running game against us,” says Schaefer. “I don’t know how many stolen bases there were against us, but it wasn’t very many.”
Grimm cancels stolen base attempts and also is adept at catching runners who stray too far from a base, but it’s not just a strong arm he presents behind the plate. He allowed no passed balls and posted a perfect 1.000 fielding average. His offensive numbers were impressive, too.
“In 17 games, four or five guys actually stole off me,” Grimm says. “I think I have four or five (pickoffs) at first base and I can’t even tell you how many (steal attempts) at second base. High single digits, maybe 10. I know I threw out two or three guys at Rio Rico.”
The Colts’ state tourney hopes were dashed with a 15-3 loss to Douglas on Tuesday, but Grimm was on key. He picked a runner off first and threw out another attempting to steal second — in the same inning.
Working behind the plate isn’t glamorous, to say the least. It’s a tough, dirty, demanding job and requires donning the “tools of ignorance,” the protective items and mask. Most players prefer a position looking at home plate, not scrunching behind it.
Not Grimm.
“I don’t know why, I’ve always loved catching,” he says. “I’ve always loved — I know it sounds weird — I’ve loved taking a beating. But at the end of the game you’re proud of yourself. You didn’t let a ball get by you, didn’t have any passed balls. You threw out these guys. It’s the feeling you have after the game.”
That feeling began in the eighth grade.
“I think I threw out three kids in one game from my knees and that was the moment, ‘you know, I could be a really good catcher if I worked to be a good catcher.’ “
Worked, he did. And does. His daily routine included was batting practice, gym, team practice and back to hitting. Grimm knows practice makes perfect, and also knows his success requires some help from his friends.
“A lot of it has to do with our pitchers,” he says. “If you’re slow to the plate, we (catchers) have to make up for it. We have two or three (pitchers) who are really, really quick to the plate. It helps us. We don’t have to rush and make a perfect throw every single time.”
Grimm aims to improve his blocking technique behind the plate and develop a more efficient transition between the glove hand and the ball hand. He says he also needs to get more comfortable with pitchers he doesn’t catch very often, players other than teammates he’s been with since they were 11 or 12 years old.
It took more than hard work for Grimm to gain stature behind the plate. Another adjustment was necessary.
“When I was younger, I struggled with positivity, I struggled with staying positive,” Grimm says. “My sophomore year, I changed my attitude as a person. I’ve definitely been more positive, more outgoing. You know, wanting to do more with my community, with people in general.”
With family being an important aspect in Grimm’s life, it’s no surprise a family member provided an assist.
“My mom helped me a lot with the positivity aspect of my life,” he says. “She always sat there and told me ‘you don’t get anything from being negative but you can see what you have to change by being positive.’ And that’s exactly true on the baseball field.
“With the positivity, you have to see results. Otherwise you’re going to think negatively about yourself.”
The mindset helped him with the bat this season. He says he was inconsistent at the plate, but he hit .396 with 16 runs batted in and had a .660 slugging percentage. He also picked up two wins on the other side of the plate in occasional mound appearances.
Grimm hopes to keep the positive feeling flowing as he looks to advance to the next level. He sees no place better to tests his skills than playing at a junior college in Arizona.
“There’s just guys left and right,” Grimm says. “I mean, good Lord, Central’s (Central Arizona College in Coolidge, the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference champion this season) had I think 18 or 19 MLB players (over the years), a couple of All-Stars. The level of competitiveness is something you want to continue, you want to play with. You want to see where you rank up against these guys who are the top dogs in Arizona.”
Grimm leaves high school with a sense of accomplishment but also a sense of disappointment after the Colts missed out on the state tournament.
“We’re kinda down,” he said after the Douglas loss. “We looked at our rankings, we fell five spots and we’re out of the state tournament.
“Seeing that you worked so hard the last three or four games, you played Nogales and then CDO (Canyon del Oro), two of the best teams in Arizona; one you beat and the other you lost to by a run. And then you lose to Douglas and now you’re completely out of the state tournament. It’s hard to mentally come back from that.”
It’s a good bet that Grimm won’t have any trouble rebounding. He’ll rely on a positive outlook. It’s his go-to mindset, one he’ll that should deliver him to the next level.
