ST. DAVID —The St. David Tigers baseball team hosted the Willcox Cowboys in a non-conference game on Wednesday, winning 6-5 and improving their season record to 4-2, 1-0 in 1A South competition.
The Tigers took the early lead, scoring a run in the first inning. The Cowboys came back in the third with two runs to the Tigers’ one to tie the game.
In the fifth inning, the Tigers added two runs for 4-2 lead. Willcox came back in the sixth with two runs to tie the game at 4-4.
The Cowboys scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead but the Tigers scored two in the bottom of the inning for the win.
“We played well enough for a win,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said, “but we still have a lot of room for improvement.”
Pitching for the Tigers were senior Logan Davis, with one strikeout and two walks, and senior Kason Jacquez with five strikeouts.
Senior Robby Gooding had two runs, one hit and one RBI; junior Jacob Goodman had one hit and an RBI; senior Reo Larson had one run; Davis had one run and one hit; senior Payton Dixon had two runs; and sophomore Ryan Gooding had one hit and one RBI.
The Tigers will travel to Duncan on Tuesday for a conference contest against the Duncan Wildkats, to Thatcher to take on the Eagles on Thursday, and in another conference match-up they will host the Patagonia Lobos on Friday. All games start at 4 p.m.
The Cowboys will be hosting the Morenci Wildcats on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
