TOMBSTONE — Tombstone’s girls basketball team suffered its second consecutive loss of the young season Monday, falling 50-34 to a St. David squad that was playing its first game.
Tied 2-2 early on, a 3-pointer by Anissa Jacquez and a pair from Mayla Trejo sparked the Tigers to a 13-2 run and a 15-4 first quarter lead.
The teams battled in the second with St. David outscoring Tombstone by two, taking a 26-13 lead at the half.
Trejo’s bucket midway through the third gave St. David its largest lead of the night at 34-15.
Tombstone closed the gap to 10 in the fourth but never get any closer.
Jacquez led St. David in scoring with a game-high 24 points. Trejo followed with 12.
Tombstone was led by two freshmen. Anisette Loreto, who is listed on the roster at just 5-feet-4, pumped in 10 points while fellow freshman Rachel Thursby, not much taller at 5-6, followed with eight. Junior Arceli Blackwell scored seven points.
“Overall I was pleased with how we played tonight,” St. David coach Matt Brogan said. “I thought our effort was really good. I thought we played well on defense. Our help side was good. Offensively we got some good shots, just wish more would fall but overall for our first game we came out and played hard so we’re happy.”
Brogan said Jacquez played well.
“She ran the floor well and got some easy shots in transition,” he said. ”That seemed to fuel our offense.”
Brogan said Tombstone is a physical team that is very scrappy so he was pleased to open up against the Yellow Jackets because a lot of the teams they will be playing are similar in style.
For Tombstone coach Beto Villegas this was another game his team can learn from.
“We’re a very young team and these young ladies are playing up to their potential,” he said. “It’s still early in the season and they’re learning how to play with each other as a team. They need to develop that camaraderie, chemistry it’s going to take for them to gel. I saw some significant improvements from the last game we played.”
He said St. David is always tough.
“As long as we fine tune those little things we’re doing wrong I think we’ll be OK,” he said.
St. David hosted Duncan on Tuesday and is in Williams this weekend for the Route 66 Classic.
Tombstone heads to Elfrida Thursday for a game with the Blue Devils.
