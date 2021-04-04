PATAGONIA — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets defeated the Patagonia Lobos 8-1 in girls tennis action Thursday.
The Tombstone boys tennis team fell 7-2.
In the girls match, Tombstone’s Jazmine Gil-Urias won her No. 1 singles match 6-3 while Kiersten Schilling, at No. 2 singles, and Rhiann Pham, at No. 3 singles, were both 6-1 winners.
Tombstone senior Hailey Sulger was a 7-5 winner at No. 4 singles; Carol Quiroz, playing at No. 5 singles, was shut out 6-0 and Jailyah Haynes, playing No. 6 singles for the Yellow Jackets, shut out her opponent 6-0.
In doubles play, Urias and Schilling at No. 1 doubles and Skyler Mazzanti and Haynes at No. 3 doubles were both 6-1 winners. In No. 2 doubles, Sulgar and Pham narrowly won their match 7-6.
In the boys match Caleb Thomason in No. 1 singles and Diego Nunez and Thomason at No. 1 doubles were the Yellow Jackets’ lone winners, winning singles 6-3 and doubles by the same score.
Other scores for Tombstone: Nunez lost 6-0 at No. 2 doubles; Myan Moreno fell 7-5 at No. 3 singles; Adrian Bonilla, at No. 4 singles, was beaten 6-2; Adam Cloud, at No. 5 singles, fell 7-5; and Garret Van Wesep, at No. 6 singles, lost his match by forfeit.
In doubles, Moreno and Bonilla were defeated 7-6 while Cloud and Van Wesep lost by forfeit.
Both Tombstone teams have a home match scheduled with Valley Union Tuesday and a road match at St. Augustine on Friday.
