In spite of an even start in the first inning, the Willcox Cowboys fell behind in the second and never recovered in their 15-8 away loss to the Morenci Wildcats.
The loss on March 13 puts Willcox at 4-6 overall, 0-1 in the 2A East Region.
Morenci got a couple of triples off Cowboys pitching in the second, plus a walk and a single that provided runs, producing a seven-run lead.
Oren Allsup hit the only homer of the game in the fourth inning.
The pitching steadied and the Cowboys livened up in sixth, scoring five runs.
After two walks Alec Fuentes, who was 2-for-4, got it rolling for Willcox with a single, loading the bases.
Ayden Fuentes, Ed Tingle, Antonio Duran and Kash Macumber drove in runs that inning.
Morenci answered at the bottom of the inning with six runs.
Macumber was the starting pitcher for Willcox, giving up eight runs and four hits. He struck out three before being relieved by Ayden Fuentes after 1⅓ innings. Seth Verdugo pitched after Fuentes.
Macumber and Alec Fuentes had two hits each while Landen Dunham, Ayden Fuentes, Rilee Brooks, Allsup and Tingle had one each.
“We had two brutal innings that hurt us big. It was a close game, but for those innings that we gave up,” coach Adrian Fuentes said.
The Cowboys had just played a series of tournament games, including a 16-4 win over 3A South Region Tucson San Miguel on March 11, and an 8-3 loss to El Paso on March 10 in the Bisbee Baseball Tournament.
“It was a fun, good experience for the kids. We won two and lost two, but that many games in a row is brutal on pitching,” Fuentes said about the tourney games.
Up next for the Cowboys is an away game against the Pima Roughriders on March 17, starting at 4 p.m. Willcox is back home to host the Tombstone Yellowjackets on March 21 at 4 p.m.
