WILLCOX — Willcox wrestling started its 2020-23 season at the Digger O’Dell Invitational tournament hosted by Pima High School on Dec. 2-3.

The tournament, formerly the Gila Valley Invitational, was renamed after the long-time Pima wrestling coach and wrestling hall-of-famer. O’Dell was wrestling coach from 1993 through 2018, winning the state title in 1996.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments