WILLCOX — Willcox wrestling started its 2020-23 season at the Digger O’Dell Invitational tournament hosted by Pima High School on Dec. 2-3.
The tournament, formerly the Gila Valley Invitational, was renamed after the long-time Pima wrestling coach and wrestling hall-of-famer. O’Dell was wrestling coach from 1993 through 2018, winning the state title in 1996.
Bisbee, Tombstone and St David, along with Willcox, represented Cochise County in the 13-team tourney.
Ed Tingle downed Aaron Navarro of Arizona Lutheran at 3:27 in the semifinal match, then took first in the 215 weight over Austyn Nelson of Morenci with a fall in 0:57.
Kash Macumber won the 175-pound weight class by taking down Copper Udall of Thatcher by decision 6-5. Kyle McClaine reached the semis in the class.
Oren Allsup took first in the 165-pound weight class over Madden McGill of Thatcher, winning by fall in 1:20. Allsup had defeated McGill in the first round the previous day.
In the 16 semis, Evann Truschke fell to Allsup in 1:34.
In the semifinals Francisco Rivas, 157 weight, fell to Gauge Romero of Thatcher at 4:43.
David Allred reached the semis of the 150-weight, losing to Richard Marquez Curiel of Morenci.
Mario Fernandez reached the first-place match at 126, losing to Breck Williams of Morenci.
Willcox wrestling coach Pat Macumber has some experienced wrestlers returning to his team. His son, Kash reached the state finals last year in the 157-pound class, while Tingle, who won sectionals at 190, placed fourth at state. Fernandez wrestled at 120 last year.
The Cowboys travel to Morenci for a sectional match on Dec. 7. Action starts at 3 p.m., against Tucson Palo Verde Magnet, Pima and Tombstone.
