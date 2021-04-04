TOMBSTONE — With two more victories, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets improved their record to 4-0.
On March 26, the Jackets hosted the St. Augustine Wolves and came away with a 7-2 win. Tombstone fell behind early, with the Wolves scoring one in the first. Both teams were scoreless in the second but, holding the Wolves scoreless in the third while adding four runs of their own, the Jackets led 4-1. Adding three runs in the fourth, Tombstone took a decisive 7-1 lead.
Pitching for the Jackets were sophomore Cash Finnell, who threw 6⅔ innings with nine strikeouts and four walks. Senior Jacob Oliver threw one-third of an inning and had a strikeout.
Senior Zekiel Esparza had two runs; Finnell had two runs, one hit, and 4 RBIs; junior Nate Ellison had three runs, two hits and an RBI; and junior Joel Esparza had two runs and one hit.
“Offensively we didn’t have a lot of hits but the hits we did have were timely ones,” Tombstone coach James Milligan said. “Cash threw a great game. We played a solid defensive game.”
On Tuesday the Jackets hosted the St. David Tigers, coming away with a hard-fought 10-9 win. The Tigers started the game by putting one on the scoreboard but the Yellow Jackets returned with two of their own to take the lead 2-1.
The sixth inning was decisive as the Tigers scored six runs to lead 9-8. Holding the Tigers scoreless in the sixth and seventh while scoring one run in each inning, Tombstone was able to keep its unbeaten record.
“We took the early lead but in the fifth inning we made four defensive errors to go down 9-8,” Milligan said. “We had a positive talk in the dugout and came back in the sixth to tie and then with another run in the seventh to win. Freshman Miles McClain made a great defensive play off a line drive in the outfield gap to hold two St. David runners in the seventh inning.”
The Tombstone players are also looking at the positive side of their early season.
“Our season is going really well,” Finnell said. “We have nine guys in the lineup who can hit and a good defense behind me.”
Senior Zekiel Esparza also is excited.
“Offensively, when we’re behind on the scoreboard everyone comes together with timely hits, big hits,” he said. “I think we have a good chance to go to state and do well, we just have to see how the rest of our season goes and we’ll go from there.”
Pitching for the Jackets were sophomore Cesar Canez, who threw for 2⅔ with five strikeouts and three walks; and Oliver who threw 4⅓ innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
Esparza had two runs, one hit and one RBI; Finnell had one run; Ellison had three runs; senior Alejandro Canez had one run, one hit and one RBI; Redenbo had two runs, one hit and three RBIs; and Oliver had one run, one hit and one RBI.
Pitching for the Tigers were senior Reo Larson with two strikeouts and four walks; senior Logan Davis, who had one strikeout and one walk; and sophomore Ryan Gooding, who recorded three strikeouts and six walks.
Gooding had one run; junior Jacob Goodman had one hit and one RBI; Larson had two runs, three hits and one RBI; junior Braden Merrill had one hit and one RBI; senior Payton Dixon had one run; junior Talon Haynie had three runs and two hits; junior Devin Deskins had one run; and senior Kason Jacquez had one run, one hit and one RBI.
“We’ve got to play better baseball,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “We still have a lot of room for improvement.”
The Yellow Jackets’ next game will be a matchup of two undefeated teams when they travels to Benson on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. contest. They will host the San Miguel Vipers on Thursday before traveling to Bisbee to take on the Pumas on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.