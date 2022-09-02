It’s rivalry week: Bisbee and Douglas; Benson and Willcox to clash Friday

COCHISE COUNTY — It’s rivalry week in Cochise County.
The Douglas Bulldogs take on the Bisbee Pumas in what will be the 152nd meeting between the two schools. At stake is the coveted copper pick which goes to the winner of the historic game; one of the oldest rivalries in the nation.
In Benson, the Bobcats will be looking for their 10th straight win over the Willcox Cowboys. At stake this game is the Seney-Lohman Trophy, which goes to the winner of the Benson versus Willcox football game. The two teams began battling for the golden football in 1961.
Kickoff for all of Friday’s football games is 7 p.m.
Douglas (0-0) at Bisbee (1-0)
While the Bisbee Pumas have played a game this season beating Eloy Santa Cruz 16-6 last Friday in Eloy, the Douglas Bulldogs have been eagerly waiting for this date to get here so they can officially start their season.
The rivalry between these two mining towns began in 1906. Douglas currently has a 79-64-8 lead.
The Bulldogs won last year’s rivalry game 24-21 in Douglas reclaiming The Pick after it had spent the past three years in Bisbee.
Douglas’ coach Hunter Long and Bisbee’s coach Brian Vertrees have been involved with the Bisbee versus Douglas series as players and now as head coaches.
“Intense is pretty much the one word that sums it all up,” Long, who played in the rivalry from 2008-2010, said. “It’s the one game pretty much everyone looks forward to all year. It’s the one game both communities talk about. As a player it was intense and I’m finding it even more intense as a coach.”
Vertrees, who played in the rivalry from 2004-2006, agrees on the intensity of the game.
“If it’s not approached that way that’s a recipe for disaster,” the Bisbee coach said. “It’s like we’re preparing for the state championship game, I think it’s important these guys keep it in perspective. We need to take advantage of all of our practice time this week. As a player, I feel you get to enjoy the rivalry a little more. As a coach, it’s a constant checklist, a timer in your head, a stress in your head. As a player you get to sit back and just worry about your job.”
Long and Vertrees also agree that execution, along with who makes the fewest mistakes, will help determine who wins the game this year. They also admit that a win in this game helps set a positive vibe for the remainder of the season.
“The kids and coaches put so much into this game a win can help us get through the next few weeks,” Vertrees said. “A loss can create a setback.”
Players and coaches in both communities said this week there has been constant talk of the game and which school will win The Pick this year.
Sebastian Lopez, a sophomore quarterback for the Pumas, played in his first Bisbee-Douglas game last year as a freshman.
“There were a lot of people there,” he said. “I remember being nervous at the start but after a couple of plays I settled down. I feel we’re ready to bring The Pick back to Bisbee this year.”
Bisbee’s senior running back Diego Chavez says he’s prepared to do what he has to do to bring The Pick back to Bisbee.
“We want The Pick back here where it belongs,” he said. “Playing in this game these past three years has been a lot of fun,” he said. “You really understand the tradition of what this game means to both communities. In The Pick game anything can happen.”
Vicente Cardona, senior running back for the Bulldogs, says he’s determined to keep The Pick in Douglas another year.
“This game means everything, especially it being my senior year,” he said. “It felt really good winning The Pick last year. It got the whole town and the school excited.”
Senior J.P. Garcia says a lot of preparation has gone into getting ready for this game.
“We want to make sure we do all that we can to keep The Pick here,” he said.
Willcox, (1-0) at Benson (2-0)
Having gone down to defeat the last 10 years, the 2A Willcox Cowboys varsity football team have a singular mission on Friday, Sept. 2, when they face the Benson Bobcats — win and take back the Seney-Lohman Trophy.
A tradition, a rivalry, bragging rights are all up for grabs when the 1-0 Cowboys face the 2-0 Bobcats in a yearly matchup that has been typically played as one of the last games of the season.
This year the Bobcats have been promoted to play 3A ball and the schedule pits the two teams early in the season, and unlike past contests, it won’t have playoff implications.
The rivalry goes back to 1961 when Martin Lohman from Benson, and A.E. Seney from Willcox, both fueling station business owners, bet on the action between the two schools.
The two business owners paid to have the trophy made, a loose replica of the National Football League’s Vince Lombardi Trophy. Benson was victorious in its first contest for the prize.
Willcox had the trophy from 2009 to 2011, giving it up in 2012 when they were shutout by Benson 22-0.
The Cowboys last win for the trophy ironically came on Sept. 2, 2011, when Willcox won 22-18.
All week you hear, “It’s Benson week, it’s Benson week, that’s what you hear during practice all week,” Willcox senior Cristian Pando said when discussing his preparation for the game. “We take it pretty seriously. We haven’t won the trophy in 10 years”
Pando is the Cowboys leading rusher. He has a varsity career total 1,877 rushing yards in 271 carries, with 29 rushing and 35 total TDs.
“The whole team is really charged up about this year, we’re really excited,” Pando said.
Cristian feels like he and his team are in competitive condition.
“We’ve been working all summer and working out in the mornings,” he said. “This year I feel we’re in good shape pretty early on this season.”
The Bobcats are first in the 3A South Section, with Dalton Crocket at quarterback averaging 101 yards in the past two games, and tight end Ayden Finch averaging 78 receiving yards. Finch had thrown four TD passes and on defense snagged two interceptions.
To win, senior Nathan Beeman said, “we go in there, be physical, and crack their heads.”
Senior Josh Thompson, agreed, “we’re gonna win, sir! Yes, sir!”
Both seniors are veterans of the rivalry.
“I think it is an awesome rivalry. Benson has held onto the trophy for a while now,” Benson head coach Dustin Cluff said. “I also know that Willcox wants it badly and they are coming to our place to try and take it. Willcox is a good football team that has some horses. We respect them, they are well coached. It is going to be a battle for sure and we are eager for the test. The fur is gonna fly in Benson on Friday night, you don’t want to miss this one!”
The battle for the Seney-Lohman Trophy starts at 7 p.m. on Friday in Benson.
Buena (0-0) at Sahuarita (0-0)
The countdown for the start of Colt football is down to hours.
Buena travels to Sahuarita Friday for their first game of the 2022 season. The Colts haven’t played the Mustangs recently but based on the film they’ve seen, head coach Joe Thomas and his team are confident they can return to Sierra Vista with a win.
Thomas expects his sophomore starting quarterback, Nash Moore to have a statement game on Friday.
“They’re going to give him options,” Thomas said. “We’re going to run a larger playbook than in the scrimmage with read options and choose when we make a big play.”
With multiple offensive weapons this season the Colts can utilize their full playbook. This time last season the Colts were still uncertain who their true quarterback was. Buena will rely on their run game with sophomore running backs Andres Bonilla and Charlie Price. Both had strong performances in last week’s scrimmage, with the few snaps they were on the field for.
“They have big goals this year,” Thomas said. “How they do Friday will set the tone for whether or not they can accomplish their goals.”
Sahuarita finished the 2021 season with a 1-8 overall record, one less win than Buena had last year, while in the 3A Conference. The Mustangs have 36 players listed on their varsity roster, which is only slightly less than the Colts roster.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Sahuarita High School.
Tombstone (0-1) at Sequoia Pathway (1-0)
After losing to Benson 20-16 in the season opener the Tombstone Yellow Jackets had a bye week to work on their mistakes and get ready for Maricopa Sequoia Pathway.
“This week we have a tough matchup with Sequoia Pathway who is tough, fast, and physical,” Dominik Bonilla, head coach of the Tombstone Yellow Jackets said. “We’ve been refining our play execution during practice and working on our discipline. In every aspect we got to cut out our mental mistakes and can’t afford to turn the ball over this Friday night. We’re trying to get the kids to understand we are a good football team if we play with confidence and trust in our abilities, we can compete with anyone on our schedule if we play Tombstone football.”
Valley Union (0-2) at Lincoln Prep (1-1)
Valley Union has struggled this season having been outscored 90-0 in its first two games.
Chandler Lincoln Prep meanwhile won its season opener beating Desert Heights Prep Academy 62-24 before losing Aug. 26 to Salome 46-6.
Three turnovers last week inside the redzone in the loss to the Kearney Ray Bearcats prevented the Blue Devils from scoring as Skyler Hill, Valley Union’s new head coach, continues to look for his first win.
Baghdad (2-0) at St. David (2-0)
Somebody suffered their first loss of the season in a Thursday night showdown between the Bagdad Sultans and the St. David Tigers.
This game was a rematch of last year’s state playoff quarter final showdown where the Tigers pulled out a 69-46 win in a game that lasted just shy of three hours and had over 1,000-yards in total offense between the two teams.
Results of this game will be posted online and printed in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review.
Below are Cochise County’s top performers going into week three of the high school football season. Please note some teams have played two games, some, one, and Douglas and Buena play for the first time on Friday, Sept. 2.
Top rushers:
1: Dalton Crockett, Benson, 27 carries, 203 yards, 1TD
2: Colton Tyra, Benson, 41 carries, 174 yards, 1TD
3: Cristian Pando, Willcox, 24 carries, 148 yards, 3 TD’s
4: Ayden Fuentes, Willcox. 14 carries, 128 yards, 3 TD’s
5: Marek Haynie, SD, 15 carries, 125 yards, 3TD’s
6: Sebastian Lopez, Bisbee, 14 carries, 118 yards, 2 TD’s
7: DJ Elias, Tombstone. 11 carries, 96 yards, 0 TDs
8 Connor Curtis SD, 8 carries, 89-yards 2 TD’s
9: Diego Chavez, Bisbee,16 carries, 86 yds 0 TDs
Top passers:
1: Dalton Crockett, Benson, 16 of 31, 254 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs
2: Ryan Gooding, SD, 11 of 14, 218 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs
3: Kohan Evans, Valley Union, 8 of 29, 145 yards, 0 TD’s, 1 INT
4: DJ Elias, Tombstone, 6 of 14, 137 yards, 2 TD’s, 2 INTs
5: Kash Macumber, Willcox, 4 of 7, 82 yards, 0 TD’s, 0 INTs
6: Sebastian Lopez, Bisbee 3 of 5 for 64 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs
Top receivers:
1: Ayden Finch, Benson, 8 catches, 156-yds, 2 TD’s
2: Malaki Keller, Tombstone, 4 for 104 1 TD
3: Connor Curtis, SD, 1 for 70, TD
4: Koy Richardson, SD, 3 for 62 0 TD
5: David Chapman, 1 for 51, 0 TD
Herald/Review sports reporters Hector Acuna and Alexis Ramanjulu contributed to this article.
