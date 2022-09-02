COCHISE COUNTY — It’s football rivalry week in Cochise County.
The Douglas Bulldogs take on the Bisbee Pumas in the 152nd meeting between the schools. At stake is the coveted Copper Pick award, which goes to the winner of the game, one of the oldest rivalries in the nation.
In Benson, the Bobcats will be looking for their 10th straight win over the Willcox Cowboys. At stake is the Seney-Lohman Trophy, which goes to the winner. The teams began battling for the golden football in 1961.
Kickoff for all Friday games is 7 p.m.
Douglas (0-0) at Bisbee (1-0)
While the Bisbee Pumas have played a game, beating Eloy Santa Cruz 16-6 last Friday in Eloy, the Douglas Bulldogs have been eagerly waiting to start their season.
The rivalry between these mining towns began in 1906. Douglas has a 79-64-8 lead.
The Bulldogs won last year’s game 24-21 in Douglas. reclaiming The Pick after it had spent the previous three years in Bisbee.
Douglas coach Hunter Long and Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees have been involved in the series as players and now as head coaches.
“Intense is pretty much the one word that sums it all up,” said Long, who played from 2008-10. “It’s the one game pretty much everyone looks forward to all year. It’s the one game both communities talk about. As a player it was intense and I’m finding it even more intense as a coach.”
Vertrees, who played from 2004-06, agrees.
“If it’s not approached that way that’s a recipe for disaster,” he said. “It’s like we’re preparing for the state championship game, I think it’s important these guys keep it in perspective. We need to take advantage of all of our practice time this week. As a player, I feel you get to enjoy the rivalry a little more. As a coach, it’s a constant checklist, a timer in your head, a stress in your head. As a player you get to sit back and just worry about your job.”
Long and Vertrees agree that execution, along with which team makes the fewest mistakes, will help determine the winner. They also admit that a win helps set a positive vibe for the remainder of the season.
“The kids and coaches put so much into this game a win can help us get through the next few weeks,” Vertrees said. “A loss can create a setback.”
Players and coaches in both communities said this week there has been constant talk of the game and which school will win The Pick.
Sebastian Lopez, a sophomore quarterback for the Pumas, played in his first Bisbee-Douglas game last year as a freshman.
“There were a lot of people there,” he said. “I remember being nervous at the start but after a couple of plays I settled down. I feel we’re ready to bring The Pick back to Bisbee this year.”
Bisbee senior running back Diego Chavez says he’s prepared to do whatever necessary to bring The Pick back to Bisbee.
“We want The Pick back here where it belongs,” he said. “Playing in this game these past three years has been a lot of fun. You really understand the tradition of what this game means to both communities. In The Pick game anything can happen.”
Vicente Cardona, senior running back for the Bulldogs, says he’s determined to keep The Pick in Douglas another year.
“This game means everything, especially it being my senior year,” he said. “It felt really good winning The Pick last year. It got the whole town and the school excited.”
Senior J.P. Garcia says a lot of preparation has gone into getting readye.
“We want to make sure we do all that we can to keep The Pick here,” he said.
Willcox (1-0) at Benson (2-0)
Having gone down to defeat the last 10 years, the 2A Willcox Cowboys have a singular mission when they face the Benson Bobcats — win and take back the Seney-Lohman Trophy.
A tradition, a rivalry and bragging rights are all up for grabs.
This year the Bobcats have been promoted to Class 3A. The schedule pits the teams early in the season, and unlike past contests it won’t have playoff implications.
The rivalry goes back to 1961 when Martin Lohman from Benson and A.E. Seney from Willcox, both fueling station owners, bet on the action.
They paid to have the trophy made, a loose replica of the National Football League’s Vince Lombardi Trophy. Benson was victorious in ithe first game.
Willcox had the trophy from 2009 to 2011, giving it up in 2012 when it was shut out by Benson 22-0.
The Cowboys’ last win came on Sept. 2, 2011, a 22-18 victory.
“All week you hear, ‘It’s Benson week, it’s Benson week,’ that’s what you hear during practice all week,” Willcox senior Cristian Pando said. “We take it pretty seriously. We haven’t won the trophy in 10 years”
Pando is the Cowboys’ leading rusher. He has a varsity career total of 1,877 rushing yards in 271 carries, with 29 rushing and 35 total TDs.
“The whole team is really charged up about this year, we’re really excited,” Pando said.
Pando believes he and his team are in competitive condition.
“We’ve been working all summer and working out in the mornings,” he said. “This year I feel we’re in good shape pretty early on this season.”
The Bobcats are first in the 3A South Region, with quarterback Dalton Crocket averaging 101 yards passing and tight end Ayden Finch averaging 78 yards receiving. Finch has four TD receptions and on defense has two interceptions.
To win, senior Nathan Beeman said, “we go in there, be physical and crack their heads.”
Senior Josh Thompson, agreed, “We’re gonna win, sir! Yes, sir!”
Both seniors are veterans of the rivalry.
“I think it is an awesome rivalry. Benson has held onto the trophy for a while now,” Benson head coach Dustin Cluff said. “I also know that Willcox wants it badly and they are coming to our place to try and take it. Willcox is a good football team that has some horses. We respect them, they are well coached. It is going to be a battle for sure and we are eager for the test. The fur is gonna fly in Benson on Friday night, you don’t want to miss this one!”
Buena (0-0) at Sahuarita (0-0)
The start of the Colts’ season is here.
The Colts haven’t played the Mustangs recently but based on the film they’ve seen head coach Joe Thomas and his team are confident they can return to Sierra Vista with a win.
Thomas expects his sophomore starting quarterback, Nash Moore, to have a statement game on Friday.
“They’re going to give him options,” Thomas said. “We’re going to run a larger playbook than in the scrimmage with read options and choose when we make a big play.”
The Colts have multiple offensive weapons. This time last season they were still uncertain who their top quarterback was. Buena will rely on its run game with sophomore running backs Andres Bonilla and Charlie Price. Both had strong performances in last week’s scrimmage.
“They have big goals this year,” Thomas said. “How they do Friday will set the tone for whether or not they can accomplish their goals.”
Tombstone (0-1) at Sequoia Pathway (1-0)
After losing to Benson 20-16 in the season opener the Tombstone Yellow Jackets had a bye week to work on their mistakes and get ready for Maricopa Sequoia Pathway.
“This week we have a tough matchup with Sequoia Pathway who is tough, fast, and physical,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We’ve been refining our play execution during practice and working on our discipline. In every aspect we got to cut out our mental mistakes and can’t afford to turn the ball over this Friday night. We’re trying to get the kids to understand we are a good football team if we play with confidence and trust in our abilities, we can compete with anyone on our schedule if we play Tombstone football.”
Valley Union (0-2) at Lincoln Prep (1-1)
Valley Union has struggled this season, being outscored 90-0.
Chandler Lincoln Prep won its season opener, beating Glendale Desert Heights Prep Academy 62-24 before losing to Salome 46-6 on Aug. 26.
Three turnovers last week inside the red zone in the loss to the Kearny Ray Bearcats prevented the Blue Devils from scoring as Skyler Hill, Valley Union’s new head coach, continues to look for his first win.
Bagdad (2-0) at St. David (2-0)
The Bagdad Sultans and the St. David Tigers met in a Thursday night showdown.
This was a rematch of last year’s state playoff quarterfinal showdown when the Tigers pulled out a 69-46 win in a game that lasted just shy of three hours and had more than 1,000 yards in total offense.
Results of this game will be posted online and printed in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review.
Herald/Review sports reporters Hector Acuna and Alexis Ramanjulu contributed to this article.
