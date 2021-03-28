ST. DAVID —The St. David Tigers’ softball team hosted Valley Union in conference action on Thursday, defeating the Blue Devils 8-7 on a walk-off home run by freshman Anissa Jacquez in the bottom of the seventh.
Valley Union took a 4-3 in the first inning. Two of those runs for VU came on solo home runs by Gaby Valenzuela and Brianna Enriquez.
St. David would come back to tie the game 4-4 in the second while holding the Blue Devils scoreless. Valley Union, however, came back in the third to put another run on the scoreboard to take the lead 5-4 while holding the Tigers scoreless. Both teams scored one run in the fourth to put the score 6-5 in favor of the Blue Devils.
Neither team would score again until the sixth when St. David put two more runs on the board to take the lead 7-6. Valley Union tied the game at 7-7 in the top of the seventh on a solo shot by Enriquez, her second of the game, setting the stage for Jacquez to give her team the win in the bottom of the seventh.
Three St. David Tigers hit home runs: senior Brylee Murray hit a solo home run in the first, junior Mackenzie Comaduran hit a solo homer in the sixth inning and A. Jacquez homered in the seventh.
Pitching for the Tigers was sophomore Taylee Jacquez.
“Our defense was incredible,” St. David coach Leah Haymore said. “Our defense picked up every hard ball – we had a beautiful defensive day. Offensively, our short game with two sacrifice bunts that we scored off, and our long game with three home runs, came together to win the game.”
Valerie De La Cruz started the game for Valley Union and went all seven innings, allowing eight runs, nine hits, fanning six and walking three.
The Blue Devils had 10 hits. Brianna Enriquez was 2-for-4 with two home runs; Brooke White was 2-for-4; and De La Cruz, Mia Durazo, Courtney Noble, Gabby Valenzuela and Lizet Sonke each were 1-for-4 with Valenzuela having a home run and Sonke a triple.
Valley Union coach Jeff Baker said this was one heck of a game and a great way to start the season.
“It was definitely an exciting game,” he said. “You always want to win. St. David played solid defense. Each team hit three home runs this game. I doubt you will see that in the rematch as the pitching should get better.”
The coach said his team was stymied by the fact they left some runners on base at crucial points.
“We had three baserunning errors that cost us runs and five defensive errors,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to playing them again, this time on our field.”
St. David traveled to San Manuel on Friday to take on the Miners and lost 12-2. The Miners scored four in the first inning, six more in the second and two more in the third while holding the Tigers scoreless for a 12-0 lead. The fourth inning had the Tigers adding two runs and holding the Miners to go into the sixth inning down 12-2.
St. David was scoreless in the sixth, and the Miners won by the 10-run rule.
Bruce Whetten contributed to this article.
