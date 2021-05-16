SIERRA VISTA — Last year, the Sierra Vista Community Tennis Association planned its three annual junior tennis tournaments with the first to be held in March.
While all of the wheels were in motion, of course, the pandemic hit and all was canceled.
Only two weeks ago did the SVCTA set a new schedule with its first event slated for May 8.
According to event coordinator Sheri Weiss, 29 tennis players showed up for the event.
“We also had a great showing of SVCTA volunteers,” she said.
“There were juniors ranging in age from 11 to 18 from Elfrida, Douglas, Tombstone and Sierra Vista. Within a three- to four-hour range, kids were scrambling around the six courts while others (including parents) sat to watch ongoing matches. With the beautiful weather, racquets were swinging, balls flying, scores being rattled off and you could see smiles everywhere. It was fun to see kids back at play.”
Weiss said there were three skill levels: advanced/gold, intermediate/silver and bronze/beginners.
“They each played the best of four games per round and there were a number of tiebreakers,” she said.
“In the end, we had two winners for each skill level. Taking the gold was Robert Gavin in first place and Caleb Thomason taking second. In the silver level there was a tie, but after doing a tiebreaker, Abbigale Bearer came in first while Juliannah Gavin took second.
“The third skill level, bronze, had Reese Freeman sweeping first place with Isabell Gavin taking second. It was a fun time by all — many thanks to our competitors, parents, and the SVCTA volunteers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.