ST. PAUL, Minn. — Rookie Kirill Kaprizov recorded his first NHL hat trick and Cam Talbot made 25 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Friday night.
Kaprizov snapped the scoreless tie 5:47 into the third period and added his second goal just over two minutes later for his first multi-goal game. He scored his third in the final seconds after Jonas Brodin added an empty-net goal.
Kaprizov has four goals in the last two games and 10 this season. The 23-year-old leads all NHL rookies in scoring this season and has helped transform the usual defensive-minded Wild into one of the league’s most dynamic teams.
“Players like that are very special and they don’t come around that often,” Talbot said. “Having a guy like him on your team in a 0-0 game, you always feel like you have a chance for sure. … Anytime he touches the puck, a special play could be coming. It’s fun to watch and I’m happy he’s on our side, for sure.”
Minnesota is 10-2-1 since Feb. 18, leading the NHL in wins, points and goals in that span.
Adin Hill made 28 saves in his second start of the season for Arizona.
“We got off to a great start,” Hill said. “We had some early pressure, got some shots on net, had some good chances. I think we hit a couple of posts tonight. It’s unfortunate bounces.”
Talbot and Hill traded save after save, holding the teams scoreless through two periods. Hill helped hold down the Wild’s struggling power play as Minnesota was issued three straight chances with the man advantage in the second period.
Finally, Kaprizov broke through.
Kaprizov corralled the puck in the left faceoff circle and spun toward the front of the net, snapping off a quick shot that deflected off Arizona forward Christian Dvorak for the opening goal.
His second came after he had another shot deflect off a Coyotes player.
What’s next?
Friday marked the first game of three straight between the teams, all being played in Minnesota.
They resume the matchup on Sunday and follow with another game Tuesday.
