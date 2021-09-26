If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Thunder Mountain Church hosted Sierra Vista’s first card show since the pandemic began.
Dr. Larry Wooldridge, the proud owner of over 1.2 million cards ranging from baseball all the way to movie cards, is the reason the event was taking place.
Despite not being advertised well, Wooldridge said, “I was very pleased with the turnout so I think we will be able to do another show possibly in the next month.”
Wooldridge mainly sees himself as a baseball collector and got into collecting because he grew up about an hour away from Mickey Mantle’s birthplace in Oklahoma. He began collecting cards in 1956 and has more than 700 Mickey Mantle cards alone, including one from 1954 that recently sold for $5.3 million. He has two of these cards, a 1954 Bowman card No. 65 and a 1954 Red Heart No. 18
Neither of the cards are for sale, but will be when he passes away, he said. His four children will get an equal amount of the cards.
There were nine vendors at the event.
Wooldridge has been collecting so long that even his kids collect cards as well.
David Anderson was one of the vendors at the event. He stated that he had been collecting for longer than 35 years and still collects at 50 years old.
