SAFFORD — Seven area high school track and field teams competed in the 24 team Safford Rotary Invitational on April 10.
Thatcher High School won the girls and boys meets finishing with 198 and 109 points respectively. Safford was second in the boys meet, while Pima was second in the girls invitational.
Area team places in the boys invitational were Benson third with 75 points, Bisbee seventh with 50, Douglas 11th with 23, St. David 13th with 15, Valley Union 16th with seven, and Tombstone 17th with five.
Places for the area girls teams in the invitational were Benson sixth with 48.5 points, St. David seventh with 31.5, Tombstone eighth with 31, Douglas ninth with 25, Willcox 11th with 20, and Bisbee 13th with 12 points.
Placing for the Benson boys were junior David Teso, first in the discus, third in the 110 hurdles and fifth in the pole vault; junior Devin Bowling fourth in the 100, fifth in the 200 and sixth in the long jump; sophomore Joseph Akers fourth in the 1600 and eighth in the 800; junior Ryan Francione second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles; freshman Liam Cluff fourth in the 110 hurdles; sophomore Jake Swies third in the pole vault; junior Alexis Torres eighth in the long jump; junior Blake Johnson fifth in the shot put; senior Rolando Carrillo fifth in the javelin; and the 4x100 team of Torres, Francione, Bowling and Cluff finished sixth.
Placing for the Benson girls were freshman Ella Allred fourth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 800; sophomore Madison England fourth in the 100 hurdles; freshman Lauren McBride eighth in the 300 hurdles; freshman Brooklyn Peterson third in the pole vault and eighth in the high jump; sophomore Alexandria Jennings fourth in the discus, sixth in the javelin and sixth in the shot put; sophomore Maggie Barker fourth in the pole vault; sophomore Briley Barney sixth in the pole vault; junior Brooke Schmidt seventh in the pole vault; the 4x100 team of England, Barker, McBride and freshman Trinity Foy sixth; and the 4x400 team of Barney, Allred, Peterson and England sixth.
“I couldn’t be more impressed with our athletes’ efforts at the Safford Rotary Invitational,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “Many of them achieved personal records. It was a good meet. Now we’re looking forward to our home invitational this Saturday.”
Placing for the Bisbee boys were junior Geoffrey Gribble first in the 100, first in the 200 and third in the 400; sophomore Ramon Loya first in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600; and junior Edward Holly first in the shot put.
Placing for the Bisbee girls were senior Jimena Valdez fifth in the high jump, sixth in the 100, and sixth in the 200; and senior Yasmin Morales seventh in the high jump.
“All of our athletes did an excellent job,” Bisbee coach Walt Edge said. “We only have a few athletes but those we do have are doing really well. They’re top notch!”
Placing for the Douglas boys were senior Luis Felix third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump; senior Francisco Parra fourth in the shot put, sixth in the discus and sixth in the javelin; and the 4x800 team of senior Isaac Rivera, junior Juan Valenzuela, freshman Roberto Elias and junior Ramon Hernandez finished eighth.
Placing for the Douglas girls were junior Litzy Leyva first in the high jump, second in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump; senior Stephanie Amaya eighth in the pole vault; and the 4x100 team of junior Venecia Torrez, senior Clarissa Jaramillo, junior Ashley Galaz and Amaya finished fourth.
“This was our first invitational of the season,” Douglas coach Donna Savill said. “With four weeks left in the season, our goal is to have all of our athletes stay healthy to be able to qualify for state. We are also looking forward to holding our 90th Annual Ted James Track and Field Invitational on April 24. We are very proud to be hosting the oldest annual high school track and field invitational in Arizona.”
Placing for the St. David boys were sophomore Koy Richardson second in the high jump; junior Cody Didion fourth in the high jump; and the 4x400 team of senior Zachary Hacker, sophomore Paul Parker, senior Elijah Schmidt and sophomore Matteo Carrafa seventh.
Placing for the St. David girls were senior Sydney Klump second in the 400, second in the javelin and third in the high jump; junior Alana Jones seventh in the shot put; freshman Anissa Jacquez sixth in the javelin; and the 4x400 team of sophomore Treyleigh Bliss, senior Kayla Judd, Jacquez and Klump fifth.
“We had a good, productive meet,” St. David coach Seneca Richardson said. “Quite a few of our athletes achieved personal records. Congratulations to Sydney Klump for earning the ‘high point’ female athlete of the meet award.”
Placing for the Tombstone boys were senior Chris Tinney seventh in the 3,200; and the 4x400 team of junior Jeremy McCoy, senior Ernest Withers, junior Aian Greenlee and senior Quinten Palmer finished sixth.
Placing for the Tombstone girls were freshman Reagan McGuire first in the 400 and second in the 800; and junior Shia Yeh third in the 200, fourth in the 400 and seventh in the 100.
“Everyone did something well at the Safford Rotary Invitational with several of our athletes getting personal bests,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “Our girls were exceptionally competitive in their events.”
Placing for the Valley Union boys were sophomore Will Smith and sophomore Cody Pena, tied for fifth in the high jump; and sophomore Kolby Gilbreth eighth in the pole vault.
“This was a huge meet,” Valley Union coach Alysha Elmer said. “We did well for going against so many athletes.”
Placing for the Willcox girls were sophomore Maylee Thompson third in the long jump, fourth in the 100 and fifth in the 400; and the 4x800 team of Thompson, sophomore Yuliana Reyes, junior Jozlyn Morema, and junior Arleene Montano fourth.
“Our overall team performances are getting better,” Willcox coach Craig Hamilton said. “We had many personal bests in the meet.”
