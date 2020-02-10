REGION — Saturday was a packed day of wrestling for local athletes as they competed in sectional tournaments across southern Arizona.
Bisbee and Tombstone high schools competed in the Division 4 Section 2 at Willcox High School while Buena wrestlers were are Flowing Wells High School in Tucson.
In a tough Division IV Section 2 regional tournament, the Tombstone wrestling team only managed to qualify one wrestler. Ferris Mueller placed 4th in the 285 weight class. He will join Jasmine Jacquay next week representing Tombstone at the state tournament in Prescott Valley.
Bisbee qualified two wrestlers on Saturday with Dario Noriega finishing third in the 120 weight class with a win over Conner Curtis from Benson High School. Christian Contreras, 285, also finished in third with a win over Mueller.
Buena also faced tough competition in the Division 2 Section 1 competition, with Anthony Trujillo and Jovoni Borbon qualifying for state for the Colts. Trujillo finished fourth in the 120 weight class and Bourbon finished third in the 182 weight class despite missing half the season.
“They’ve worked hard all season,” head coach Mark Dannels said. “They deserved this.”