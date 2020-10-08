TUCSON — In a year of unprecedented events, Tucson Speedway made its own mark on 2020 on Saturday with a first that left three determined young women celebrating the end of this race season like no other.
Though the season was shortened due to the pandemic, Anika O’Brien, Keirstin Jones and Quinn Davis showed not only determination, but patience, which landed them in the top three in the final points standings in the Outlaw Bandolero division.
Though all three have been involved in some sort of altercation on the track, Jones and Davis came back from major crashes to maintain their positions in the standings.
Mechanical failures threatened to take O’Brien out of contention, but her consistency on the track landed her at the top of the podium at the end of the final race. With one win this season, O’Brien adds an Outlaw Bandolero championship to the list of her accomplishments in her five years of Bandolero racing.
Running second on Aug. 15, Jones spun out of turn one, crashing hard into the wall. She was not injured, however, she was unable to complete the race. Jones started every main event of the 2020 season which landed her in the second spot in the final point standings.
Davis, a rookie in the division, had the points lead until a hard crash in the heat race on Sept. 5. Unable to start the main event that night, Quinn fell to third in points. After many hours repairing the car, Davis returned to the final race to finish fourth in the main event. She ended the season third in points and is the 2020 Outlaw Bandolero Rookie of the Year.
Bandit BandolerosGage Jarvis had the points lead over Ashton Leonard going into the final night of racing for the Bandit Bandolero division. Maddox O’Brien, who was tied for third in points with Devin Jones at the start of the night’s events, had the pole for the feature race.
O’Brien held the lead with Jarvis moving into second at the start. Leonard, who started second, fell back to fourth.
Leonard worked his way back to the front to battle with Jarvis for second. Contact sent Jarvis spinning on the frontstretch. He was able to get back under control and spare the caution.
Leonard took over second and set his sights on O’Brien.
With two to go, Leonard made his move on the inside of O’Brien taking the lead for his second win of the season. With his first-place finish on Saturday, Leonard also took over the points lead to earn the Bandit Bandolero championship title.
Jarvis fell to second just one point behind the leader.
O’Brien broke the tie with Jones, who was involved in a wreck with Tyler Wirth as the field came to the checkered flag. Jones finished fourth, and Wirth fifth. Wirth also is the Bandit Bandolero Rookie of the Year.
LegendsSitting first and second in points, respectively, Michael Anderson and Mike Webber started front row for the Legends’ final points race of 2020.
Webber had a jump on the start, but couldn’t shake Anderson who passed him on the outside taking the lead coming into lap two.
Nicole Grote began to close the gap on Webber on lap seven but spun coming into turn two bringing out the caution. Justin Case moved into third on the restart.
Anderson again took charge of the field driving his No. 25 Legend to it’s second win of the season and the championship title. Webber finished second in the feature, and second overall in points.
Bill Kohn, who came into the night fourth in points, moved up to third in the final points standings with his fourth-place finish.
Grote finished the year fourth in points and is the division’s rookie of the year.
Pro StocksWith championship titles at stake, the Pro Stock division took the green with points leader Dylan Jones and runner-up Mike Vaughan on the front row.
Jones had the better of the drag race up front on the start, but soon lost the lead to Vaughan. Jones took the lead back on lap eight.
Vaughan again took the lead on lap 14. And so it would continue.
Don Geary raced door-to-door with Jones for second taking the position on lap 17. He started to close the gap on Vaughan.
A caution on lap 18 for two cars in the wall in turn four, bunched up the field. Jones made it a three-wide battle with Geary and Vaughan on the restart.
Contact between Geary and Vaughan brought out the caution. Both cars were able to resume the race. Geary restarted at the back of the field.
With less than five to go, Richard Dorman worked on Vaughan for second but could not make the pass.
Driving his No. 26 to it’s third victory of the year, Jones opened up his lead in the final points standings.
Vaughan did not pass post-race inspection and was disqualified losing his second-place point standing to Brian O’Brien. Vaughan fell to third.
OutlawsPoints leader Hershel McGriff Jr. quickly took control of the Outlaw Late Model field, leaving Jennifer Hall and Tim Blodgett to fight for the runner up position. Blodgett had the better of it, but could not shake Hall.
Blodgett finished second and Hall third. The division’s rookie Bob Santa Maria held off John Lashley for fourth.
As the top five finished the feature race, so they sit in the points standings going into their final race of 2020.
With 73 points over Blodgett, McGriff will likely win his second consecutive championship. The fight will be for second with only 18 points separating second through fourth.
Super Late ModelsKole Raz opened up his points lead over his teammate Paul Banghart by 11 following his Super Late Model win Saturday. He cleared his teammate Brandon Farrington for the lead on lap four, but could not shake the reigning champion.
As Banghart watch from third for an opening, the two battled up front with each driver taking their turn in the top spot.
With Farrington in the lead, the caution came out on lap 22 for a spun car. Raz reclaimed his lead on the restart opening a comfortable lead on Farrington. Dylan Jones made his way around Banghart for third.
With one race remaining in the Super Late Model division on Oct. 31, Raz has 65 points over Banghart. The battle will be for second between Banghart and Farrington with only 11 points separating the two.
Next raceTucson Speedway is back in action Oct. 17 with championship night for the Thunder Truck, Pro Stock and Hobby Stock divisions. Hornets are also scheduled for their second to last race of the season. For information, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com.
