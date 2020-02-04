A gathering of drivers and spectators kicked off their Super Bowl Sunday by enjoying an Autocross competition hosted by the Sierra Sports Car Club (SCCC) at the Sierra Vista Airport. Autocross drivers navigate through a course of traffic cones to see who can complete the circuit in the fastest time, and competition points are awarded based on time and the type and age of car. Sunday's event drew drivers from Phoenix, Tucson and the Sierra Vista area.
David Rock from Tucson took top point honors in his 2001 Corvette with a time of 34.101 seconds but was edged out for the fastest raw time of the day by fellow Tucson driver Ted Lewis who posted a time of 32.770 in his 1965 Lotus Elan. In the Street Tire Category, Scott Meyers led the field in his 2012 Honda Civic with a time of 37.506. Open Category driver Brian Miller took top honors in his 2015 Corvette with a time of 35.335 while Jeff Barrick led the Novice class with a time of 39.560 in his 2018 Ford Mustang. Jane Chambers and Esther Hofman competed in the Ladies category with times of 41.544 and 41.999.
Many spectators took advantage of the opportunity to ride along as passengers with experienced autocross drivers, and all returned with big smiles. The SCCC provides loaner helmets free of charge and provides novice entrants the opportunity to have experienced drivers coach them through the course. The SCCC holds at least six autocross events at the Airport each year and sponsors other activities including an autocross school.
Admission for spectators is always free. The next scheduled Autocross will be a joint event hosted by the SCCC and the Thunder Vette Set Corvette Club of Sierra Vista and will be held at the Airport on Sunday March 22. For more information visit the SCCC webpage at www.sierrasportscarclub.com
Submitted by Ted Berns