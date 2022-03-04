Jack Blair Sr., right, received the Dr. Ed Updegraff Award at the Arizona Golf Association annual meeting and dinner at Phoenix Country Club on Feb. 17. The honor was presented by Bob McNichols, president of the Arizona Golf Association Board of Directors.
Jack Blair Sr., a retired Army general and longtime Sierra Vista resident, was honored Feb. 17 at the Arizona Golf Association annual meeting and dinner at Phoenix Country Club.
Blair received the Dr. Ed Updegraff Award at the banquet, the highest honor bestowed by the state association.
Established in 1990, the honor is given in recognition of those who, by their actions, exemplify the spirit of the game. The award is named after Updegraff of Tucson, honoring his lifetime contributions and dedication to amateur golf in Arizona.
Blair Sr. was born in Decatur, Illinois, on June 8, 1928, and it has been said he was a golfer since the day he could walk.
He spent 32 years in the military, beginning in 1951 when he entered active service as a National Guard Officer, culminating in his promotion to brigadier general in March 1976. His military career took him all over the globe, and during his tours he was a post, camp or fort golf champion in every area he served.
He won numerous other championships, beating notable names such as Orville Moody and finishing runner-up to Roberto De Vicenzo in the 1959 Panama Open.
After he retired from the Army in 1980, he decided to stay in Sierra Vista and became vice president of Arizona operations for land developer Tenneco. He became active in the Arizona golf community as a player and supporter.
He served on the Arizona Golf Association’s Executive Committee and was a USGA Committee Member from 1990 to 1993. Most notably, he completed the development of Pueblo del Sol Country Club, an 18-hole championship facility in Sierra Vista known for having some of the best conditions in the state.
To honor his accomplishments in Southern Arizona over the past few decades, the General Jack Blair Four-Ball was announced in 2021 and conducted at Pueblo del Sol as a sanctioned AGA event.
A small sample of Jack’s playing accomplishments in Arizona include: Qualifying for three U.S. Senior Amateur Championships; AGA Senior Player of the Year; AGA Senior Stroke Play Champion; Five-time Goldwater Cup Team Member; AGA Senior Four-Ball Champion; AGA Southern Amateur Senior Champion; 17-time Pueblo del Sol Club Champion.
