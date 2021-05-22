The Avengers Special Needs Sports Challenger Little League team made an appearance on the diamond at Sierra Vista’s Roberts Field Saturday against Boy Scout Troop 435. The team has 15 athletes and their buddies (youth peers that help the athletes during practices and games). The athletes have varying intellectual and physical disabilities and range in ages from 6-18. The team’s final game is June 5 against local first responders.
