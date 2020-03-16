With the impending Coronavirus pandemic, when Spring Training baseball games and golf tournaments were cancelled I had a sinking feeling, and knew I’d have to endure a ‘withdrawal period’. With announcement of the Masters postponement my feelings hit rock bottom, along with a depressing thought about the U.S. Open, scheduled for June where Phil Mickelson would finally have a chance at redemption for his previous melt-down at the diabolic Winged Foot golf course in New York.
The Golf Channel displayed a good response to cancellations by running old reels of ‘Shell’s wonderful World of Golf’. A televised 2001 re-run of a match between a young Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia at a lovely golf course at the tip of Mexico’s Baja, and a match in the Bahamas featuring Arnold Palmer helped me get through the day. I’m not sure what baseball and basketball might ultimately present to their millions of fans.
Currently health professionals rightly discourage crowds, and some countries are making assemblies illegal. These are important responses to spread of the disease. Accordingly, Major League Baseball, the PGA golf tour and others have cancelled or postponed events. Related support systems have taken a big hit, along with multiple businesses in general.
I can take only a limited amount of re-runs, so my best advice is to get off the couch and play golf. Don’t carpool. Shaking hands is unnecessary, but go ahead and wash your hands, anyhow. Don’t go to the bar; you can have a drink when you get home.
Striking a golf ball and visual contact with blue skies and green grass can be emotionally uplifting and important to one’s mental health in these unusual and uncertain times.