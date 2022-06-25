Buena High School head football coach Joe Thomas hosted a free youth football camp Saturday at Cyr Field along with several of his coaches and players. Uriah Fregoso, 9, puts on his game face as he warms up with fellow campers.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Kloe Merriman, 7, participates in lineman hand drills during the youth football camp at Cyr Field.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Five-year-old Erik Justesen gives it his all at the camp hosted by Colts head coach Joe Thomas.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Buena High School Youth Football Camp participants run a lap as they make ready for Saturday’s free event.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Approximately 100 youths showed for the football camp Saturday, where the first 100 received free T-shirts.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Maddox Powers, 8, performs weaving drills.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Coach Joe Thomas exhorts his players and campers at the youth event.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Buena’s Dallin Coronado, junior defensive end, cools down camper Dustin Gjeree, 7, at the football camp in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Family is always the theme during anything football with coach Joe Thomas, left.
Buena High head football coach Joe Thomas planned a youth football camp, and aspiring players turned out at Cyr Field Saturday. Fun, exercise and fundamentals were in full force as about 100 kids attended.
